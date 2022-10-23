Kelly Ripa Reveals She Wouldn’t Have Done ‘Live’ With Regis Philbin If She Knew This Going In

Kelly Ripa is talking about her time with late Live host Regis Philbin and actually says that she probably would not be on there. Ripa offered her thoughts while appearing on a podcast. “I wouldn’t have done it. No,” Ripa, whose memoir titled Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories is out now, said. Her comments came after appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday. Ripa worked with the famed host between 2001 to 2011.

“If I had known [about the show’s issues] going in, I wouldn’t have done it. And how sad for me,” Ripa said. “Luckily, ignorance is bliss.” Ripa would explain, according to Page Six, that she “didn’t know that there was so much fighting between” Philbin and the network. That was not something she knew about when she started working on the show. “I was hyper-sensitive to the feelings all around me that this was like new and unusual terrain I was wading into,” she said.

Kelly Ripa Said That Regis Philbin Didn’t ‘Need’ A Co-Host On Show

Ripa also said that Philbin, who was 88 years old when he died in July 2020, did not “need” a co-host. “I take his side,” she said. “He should not have had to have a host assigned to him. That’s not fair. He paid his dues and he established this show. I felt for him because he was so famous and was so well-established.” Back in the 1960s, Philbin actually was part of Joey Bishop’s TV show. He would have many show business friends over the years, most notably with the late Don Rickles. There were times when Philbin, who could sing, would go out on the road with Rickles and perform.

Philbin did establish the show that originally had Kathie Lee Gifford as his co-host. She was on the show between 1985 and 2000. Reportedly, when asked about Ripa’s book, Gifford said that she would not be reading it. “I’m not gonna read the book, I haven’t read it, I don’t even know if it’s out yet. I know what Regis was to me,” Gifford said during a television appearance. She also would say that Philbin was the best partner to work with for 15 years. Gifford also made it quite clear that after she left the TV show, she and Philbin remained good friends. These days, Ripa fans see her on TV every weekday morning with Rayn Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The former actress on All My Children has continued to establish herself as a solid interviewer and show host. The show can be seen through syndication on numerous channels.