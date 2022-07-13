Kelly Ripa Reveals Youngest Son’s Major Milestone

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a reason to celebrate as their youngest son Joaquin happened to get his driver’s license. It might seem like no big deal but it really is in the world of Ripa. Joaquin happens to be 19 years old and it’s kind of older than some kids to get their licenses. A proud mother would reveal the news on her morning TV talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa opens up a segment by saying to Seacrest, “It was a big day in our house.” Seacrest then asks if she thought Joaquin would really use his driver’s license. She offers up a reply while we all can remember that Joaquin goes to the University of Michigan. “He had his bicycle which he rode everywhere,” she said. “And he’s like, ‘No, I’m fine with a bicycle.’ And then Michigan winter rolled in. Then he’s like, ‘I think I am going to need to get a driver’s license because it’s freezing here.'”

Kelly Ripa Goes On Vacation With Husband Mark Consuelos

She would add that she was like, “How can the newborn baby have a driver’s license? And Mark was like, ‘Calm down, he’s 19. My nieces have had their driver’s license for 4 years now.'” So, there you go Kelly Ripa fans. She has another reason to be proud of her youngest child. According to People, Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.

Recently, Ripa and Consuelos took off time for a vacation and there was something unusual about it. She said, “This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It’s usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle. So Mark and I were like, ‘What are we going to do without the kids?’ And the kids were like, ‘What are you going to do without us!? We’re your whole lives!’ And I was like, ‘Wrong again, kids.'”

Meanwhile, in other news from the world of Ripa, she’s been busy firing back at some of her critics. Some of them had comments about a recent top the former All My Children actress wore. “I used to wear dresses with darts, and people would fixate on my ‘nipples,'” Ripa said. “And I’m like, ‘They’re not nipples. Even though I do have them. And so do you!'” All of that might be from the category titled “Mind Your Own Business.” Still, Ripa has been a fixture on daytime television in her current role since being with Regis Philbin. Of course, Seacrest has had another role for a few years as host of American Idol.