Kelly Ripa’s Son Shows Huge Support for Sister Lola After Exciting Announcement

Kelly Ripa might be remembered for her roles in All My Children, Hope & Faith, and her hosting the daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, nothing appears to matter more to her than family. Over the past few weeks, accusations have surrounded the daytime host who took a break from her duties. While fans continue to speculate, Ripa decided to vacation in the Hamptons with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Soaking up the sun and her love, Ripa took time to celebrate her daughter, Lola, stepping into the music industry. And if a mother’s support isn’t enough, Lola’s brother also took a moment to promote his sister.

Although most of their family is active on social media, for Michael Consuelos, he prefers to keep most of his thoughts private from the world. But with Lola dropping her first single, the brother couldn’t help but support his sister by sharing her talent. On Tuesday, Michael posted the cover of the single, Paranoia Silverlining, with the caption, “My sister made a frigging amazing song. Check it out on Spotify NOW.”

Lola Shares Her History With Music

While this is Lola’s first single, the singer admitted to PEOPLE that she’s been making music since she was a teenager. “I’ve been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me. So I came up with the idea around ‘Paranoia Silverlining,’ which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don’t exist and that everyone, like it or not, [are] going to be paranoid.”

The 21-year-old added, “It was just a good theme for what was going on in my life at the moment and I really liked the vibe and the sound of everything. I thought, ‘If I don’t do this now, I don’t know if I ever will,’ because I can second guess myself a lot.”

Lola shared that exploring her artistic abilities helped her become a better writer. “I’m at this point in my life where I really just want to get the ball rolling. I just turned 21. I have a lot of material to write about. As I’ve gotten older, I have a lot more life experience in terms of relationships and friendships. It was a good introduction to the type of music I like to make and what I like to speak about.”

As for what Lola’s parents thought of the single, she explained, “They loved it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured.”