Kelly Ripa Speaks Out About Her Close Bond With Ryan Seacrest

Watching Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest work together each morning is quite a treat for those who love Live with Kelly and Ryan. Yet, for Ripa, she has a deep affinity for Seacrest. In fact, they have had a long friendship that runs pretty deep. Ripa talked about it all with host Gabby Bernstein on the Dear Gabby podcast.

“What’s unique is that Ryan Seacrest and I have a 20-plus year friendship,” Ripa, 52, said. “We’ve known each other a really long time. He’s the kid brother I never had. So we’ve known each other, and we trust each other, and we respect each other,” Ripa continued, according to PEOPLE. “We have a really unique off-camera friendship … which doesn’t happen very often. So we had that going in.”

Kelly Ripa Talks About Having A ‘Shorthand’ With Her Co-Host

Bernstein made the comment that the bond both Kelly Ripa and Seacrest have helps her keep a status as a “lighthouse.” Ripa said, “Certain events are so earth-shattering and they feel so insurmountable.” She also said that having Seacrest along for the ride helps make those dark days a bit brighter.

“What is unique is that the two of us have, I don’t wanna say a psychic ability, but we have a shorthand,” Ripa said. “We have an ability to read each other in a way where I know where his breaking points are and he knows where mine are. And so when bad things happen we are able to — behind the scenes — connect and say, ‘It’s gonna be OK, I’ll take this one, I got it.'” Ripa said that hosting the show has been “an honor to be welcomed into people’s homes for 23 years.”

Seacrest also talked about his friendship with Kelly Ripa last March. At the time, he, too, happened to mention their so-called “psychic” ability around their thinking. “When we look at each other and talk to each other, there’s obviously a tremendous amount of trust and respect, but also we can read each other’s mind,” he said. “And I didn’t know we could do that so well, but that’s true every day.”

Back in 2020, both of them talked about their close bond with Entertainment Tonight. “He just brings a joyfulness, an enthusiasm, a professionalism, and an authenticity to this place that I’m just so grateful to have here,” Ripa said. To that comment, Seacrest said, “I’m using every ounce of energy to fight back tears right now while she’s saying that.” Check your local listings to see when and where Live with Kelly and Ryan pops up on your TV set.