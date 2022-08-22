Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Posts Poolside Bikini Video to Promote New Song

Proving that her parents are not the only ones with on-air talents, Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos, promotes her new single in a new TikTok video featuring her rocking a bikini and blue sheer robe.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter gave her TikTok followers a nearly 20-second sneak peek of her new single. As she poses near a pool, her song “Paranoia Silverlining,” plays in the background. In the video’s caption, Consuelos asks followers to stream the song “for all the summer vibes” through the music streaming service Spotify.

Earlier this month, the TV talk show host’s daughter also shared a video of her walking backward on a wooden dock as she removed her white cover-up and showed off her black swimsuit. She then ran off the dock and jumped into the water.

Lola is the middle child of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Her other siblings are Michael and Antonio.

Kelly Ripa Talks About Her Daughter Lola Moving Abroad

Hello! Magazine reports that Kelly Ripa recently disclosed that her daughter Lola is planning to move abroad.

While chatting with her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, Ripa spoke about celebrating her daughter’s 21st birthday. The family will be celebrating the big event when Lola returns from her latest trip. “We are waiting for her to get back – she’s in Europe right now,” Ripa stated. “She’s actually finding an apartment for her study aboard. I was like, ‘That’s funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.”

Kelly Ripa also said that her family’s trip is the last hurrah for Lola. “After that, she’s off the family nipple, so to speak,” the talk show host declared. Lola is currently studying music at New York University. Ripa previously spoke about her daughter moving out of the family’s Upper East Side home. “We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are]. The younger two are really close in age. Like I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one… I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

Meanwhile, Lola’s older brother Michael praised his sister after her latest single dropped. “My sister made a frigging amazing song. Check it out on Spotify NOW.”

Kelly Ripa’s youngest child, Antonio, has left the family home as well. He is currently studying at the University of Michigan.