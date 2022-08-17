Kelly Ripa’s Son Makes Fans Do a Double Take In Rare Beach Pic

Michael Consuelos, the oldest son of one of TV’s favorite sweetheart couples, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, is building an already successful acting career. And, the Riverdale player is certainly building his Insta following to reflect this. And, Consuelos is delighting fans as the 25-year-old actor and musician shares an out-of-this-world pic of a breathtaking beach landscape.

Kelly Ripa’s Son, Michael, Shares A Breathtaking Beach Pic, Delighting His Insta Followers

Overall, Michael Consuelos is a fairly private person when it comes to his social media. However, Consuelos’s followers were delighted by the breathtaking beach pic which shows the moonlight, tucked behind clouds, reflecting off the water.

The pic was likely snapped at Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s Hamptons home. After all, the couple – and their kids – have been spending quite a bit of time there in recent days. The stunning photo features the night skyline. A row of trees can be seen in the forefront. Just behind the trees is a body of water stretching as far as the eye can see. The moon is shining down onto the water from behind a blanket of clouds.

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful Insta post, with one noting that the scene is “so beautiful and peaceful.”

Another fan comments “Wow! That’s an awesome picture.” A third fan simply comments “Breathtaking!”

The Consuelos/Ripa Clan Is Showing Family Support For Lola’s Newest Project

Recently, Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos took a moment to promote their daughter Lola’s foray into the music industry. And, as if the support of her famous parents isn’t enough, Lola’s big brother gave his little sis some massive support as well!

Michael Consuelos may be the outlier in the family since he spends very little time on social media. While his parents are happy to share some fun selfies or throwback moments on their Insta, Michael is much quieter on the platform.

However, Michael was happy to step out of his comfort zone, recently as he took to the internet to support little sister Lola as she makes her big move into a music career.

The big brother shared the cover of Lola’s single which is titled Paranoia Silverlining. Michael captioned the post with a supportive mention.

“My sister made a frigging amazing song,” the elder Consuelos sibling comments. “Check it out on Spotify NOW.”