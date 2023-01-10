Kelly Rizzo Asks Elon Musk to Reverify Bob Saget’s Twitter on Anniversary of His Death

On the one-year commemoration of Bob Saget’s death, his wife Kelly Rizzo implored Elon Musk to re-verify her late husband’s Twitter account. On Monday, Rizzo took to Twitter to urge the company’s CEO to give Saget back his verification badge on the platform despite being inactive since January 2022. Even in its dormant state, the account still has 2.2M followers; a testament to just how much it is valued by those who engage with it.

“Hi @elonmusk-today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s (@bobsaget) passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help),” Rizzo wrote.

Hi @elonmusk -today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s (@bobsaget ) passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly🙏🏼 (friends, please help) — Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) January 9, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Rizzo clarified why she desired to keep her husband’s verification on the social media platform. “And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this,” she tweeted. “He’d say, ‘Hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?'”

Twitter users speculate on why Bob Saget’s account was un-verified

It’s unclear why Saget’s Twitter account has lost its blue check. Some fans were left wondering if it was because the comedian may have poked fun at Elon in the past. Other Twitter users suggested that a new symbol be made for legacy accounts of deceased people of note. Just hours before his passing, Saget tweeted with enthusiasm about being “happily addicted” to comedy following a performance in Jacksonville as part of his 2022 tour.

Tragically, on Jan. 9, 2022, Saget passed away at 65 years of age in an Orlando hotel room after being discovered unresponsive. Following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise, it was determined that head trauma had caused his death.

The ‘Full House’ pays tribute to their co-star

Bob Saget was widely known for his beloved role as Danny Tanner in the classic sitcom Full House. He taught life lessons to D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle (portrayed by Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen respectively). The comedian was also surrounded by an incredible adult cast including John Stamos, Dave Coulier & Lori Loughlin. His death drew heartfelt tributes from many of those who worked with him on the show.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the cast expressed in a joint statement. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

As of Monday evening, Elon Musk has not publicly addressed Rizzo’s demand, and Saget’s account remains unverified.