Kelly Rizzo Shares Dating Advice Based on Late Husband Bob Saget: ‘Never Settle for Less Than a Bob’

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, has some sage words of advice for all her lovelorn fans out there— “Never settle for less than “‘A Bob.’”

In a recent “Ask Me a Question” segment, Rizzo took to Instagram after several people asked for some “relationship advice” following her picture-perfect marriage to the late Bob Saget. While she admitted that she never imagined becoming a love guru, she does have a “decent perspective” on the matter because her “husband was the gold standard for how a man should treat a woman.” So she handed out three simple and astute tips for everyone trying to decide if their partner is Mr. Right.

“All I can say is what I know from being with Bob,” she began. “If you have to wonder about what he’s doing, he’s not the one. If you’re ever confused about how he feels about you, he’s not the one. And If he’s playing games and not treating you like an absolute princess, he’s not the one.”

Kelly Rizzo Believed that Bob Saget ‘Was Love’

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget married in October of 2018 after two years of dating. During their marriage, they stayed connected with “silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth.”

And while Rizzo has gushed over Saget’s many unique qualities in life. She believes that his ability to make everyone around him feel cherished and safe was his best.

“He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post. “He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Furthermore, she believed his purpose on earth was to make everyone around him—both friends and strangers— “happy.” And now that he’s gone, that has become his lasting legacy.

“His entire mission was just he wanted to make people laugh and make people happy,” she told E! News. “And it’s pretty obvious that’s what his mission was because you’d see his face, you’d walk into a room, you’d see him on TV and you just smile. So, he did it effortlessly.”

Bob Saget died in an Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9th. The Full House star had just performed a stand-up show in the city. And upon returning to his room, he suffered a head trauma that caused him to pass away in his sleep. He was 65.

“I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years,” Rizzo wrote. “We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love.”