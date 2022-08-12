Kelly Rizzo Reflects on ‘Complicated’ Feelings Traveling Without Late Husband Bob Saget in New Post

Kelly Rizzo faced the daunting challenge of moving on her when her husband, beloved comedian and entertainer Bob Saget, passed away earlier this year.

Over the last few days, Rizzo has posted several looks at her travels to Sicily for a summer of returning to her roots. In a recent post, she can be seen smiling on a beautiful sunny day by the beach. But she wrote alongside the post a touching message of the thoughts behind the smile after experiencing such a major loss.

“Some real talk. I had so many kind people message me this last week saying how happy they are that I’m out traveling and enjoying myself,” Rizzo wrote. “And yes, it has been lovely spending time with my sisters and visiting my family in Sicily and now exploring the UK. But there isn’t an hour that goes by that I’m not thinking or saying out loud ‘oh Bob and I went here!’ ‘This was Bob’s fave coffee shop last time we came here’ ‘Bob would love/hate this’ ‘ugh I wish Bob was here.’ Then there’s the constant feeling of ‘ugh isn’t this weird that I’m having a good time??'”

She continued her post with, “I feel bad that I’m enjoying myself…. How can I be having fun?? This feels weird.” So there’s a lot of complicated stuff goin on even behind a fun smiley photo. And the only reason I bring this up is for the others who might be or one day will go through something similar. It is a choice to be happy. And I do my best every day and I know Bob would want me to be happy. So I try to focus on that. Ultimately, we’re all just doing our best out here!”

Bob Saget’s Mission for Happiness

Saget passed away in Orlando, Florida on January 9th. He and Rizzo had been married for six years, plus two years of dating. Despite his often raunchy stand-up persona, Rizzo has been outspoken about how kind and loving their relationship truly was.

“I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years,” Rizzo said to E! News. “We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love.”

As she travels the world and makes the choice to be happy, Rizzo carries with her Bob’s mission with comedy. He wanted to make people happy.

“His entire mission was just he wanted to make people laugh and make people happy,” Rizzo said. “And it’s pretty obvious that’s what his mission was. Because you’d see his face, you’d walk into a room, you’d see him on TV and you just smile. So, he did it effortlessly.”