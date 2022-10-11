kelly-rizzo-reflects-on-late-husband-bob-saget-nine-months-following-his-death

Nine months after the death of beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget, his widow Kelly Rizzo headed over to Instagram. She would share a tender message while remembering those good times with Saget. Rizzo, though, also admits that there are days that she has setbacks and sad moments, too. She has been sharing her sorrow publicly at times since Saget’s death. Rizzo put her message out to the world on Sunday.

“9 months without him,” Rizzo wrote. “It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be.

Kelly Rizzo Fondly Recalled Late Husband Bob Saget

“But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma. As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey.” Saget would die on January 9 at 65 years of age. He was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The death of Bob Saget was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The department would add that it did not find any signs of foul play or drug use after his death. Saget and Rizzo were married in 2018.

Rizzo is sharing her moments of remembering the good times with Bob Saget in her life. In fact, back in August, she would recall her honeymoon with Saget and share from her heart yet again. In another Instagram post from back in August, Rizzo said that Bob Saget took her to London for their honeymoon. She was visiting the city on a trip. Rizzo also wrote that nothing could ever top what a special trip that was in her life. Rizzo also would say that she was busy making new memories while on the trip with her sister. Still, the fact that Rizzo remembers the good times speaks a lot about her relationship with Saget. There was a deep level of love and compassion between the couple. Of course, Saget fans remember him playing Danny Tanner on Full House. It would appear that Rizzo will keep sharing these sweet memories on her social media accounts. It’s pretty evident that Bob Saget was a pretty cool guy.