Kelly Rizzo Remembers Late Husband Bob Saget as the ‘Best Rainy Day Friend’ in Touching Post

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of comedian Bob Saget, is remembering him as “the best rainy day friend” in a social media post. Rizzo happens to make the comment after sharing a post on Instagram from Jeff Ross, one of Saget’s friends. Ross and Saget knew one another from the world of comedy.

Kelly Rizzo Remembers Late Husband Bob Saget In Post For ‘Cuddling On The Couch All Day’

“I had the best rainy day friend,” Rizzo writes about Bob Saget in a post according to a People article. “Rainy days were our fave bc [because] we would watch our ‘programs’ while cuddling on the couch all day.” Ross writes on his post: “Bob was a rainy day friend. Get yourself one.”

Recently, she did confirm that she’s moved. “So, yes, I moved — you figured it out,” Kelly Rizzo confirms on Instagram. She has shared pictures of herself with Bob Saget on a post or two since his death. In talking about her life these days, she said, “I’ll have a day this week that is way worse than a day from a month ago. Some days are OK. Some are sad. But, usually, every day has a little bit of everything.” We get more from Fox News.

She also said some kind words about “Bob’s incredible daughters,” Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara. “I love them more than anything. I am so grateful for them [and] couldn’t imagine not having them.” Those daughters recently appeared together at the funeral of Gilbert Gottfried, a longtime friend of Saget.

Widow Remembers Saget’s Friendship With Late Gilbert Gottfried

“Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship,” Rizzo wrote upon news of Gottfried’s death reaching her. “As he did with everyone in this photo. And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert’s loss is beyond painful for him. Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family.” Ross shared a photo of Saget, Norm Macdonald, and Louie Anderson.

Let’s get some words from Bob himself. In 2009, he did an interview with Parade and was asked about moving beyond his wholesome Danny Tanner character on Full House. “It’s interesting that we’re in a world where there is no censorship and with no censorship there comes responsibility,” he said at the time. “I’ve got a lot to learn. What I want to be less known for as my life goes on is shocking the world with my comedy.

“I think the good thing about being a ‘shock’ anything is that you wake people up,” Saget said. “I think with the comedy that I’ve done and will do, I don’t want to shock people or wake people up, I just want to wake myself up.”