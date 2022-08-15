‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Details Hilarious Encounter With ‘Fan’

Ken Jennings is the top champion in all of Jeopardy! And he also might be the best at passing along quippy anecdotes on social media.

Take a look at his latest tweet, which had so many Jeopardy! fans replying with so many memes and gifs. Jennings wrote: “A very old Cuban man just came up to me at lunch and said, “excuse me… you are in jeopardy??” Very flattering/unnerving/not sure!”

Seriously, is Jennings in any kind o jeopardy? That would be a firm no. Jeopardy! producers recently named Mayim Bialik as the quiz show’s permanent hosts.

A very old Cuban man just came up to me at lunch and said, “excuse me… you are in jeopardy??” Very flattering/unnerving/not sure! — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 15, 2022

Jennings followers enjoyed the Jeopardy! Twitter banter. A fan replied: “At least he told you in the form of a question.” Another posted the classic gif of Whoopi Goldberg’s Oda Mae Brown from Ghost. “You in danger, girl.”

Then there were the spelling and punctuation pushers. “I guess it depends on whether it’s an upper case or lower case J. Is there something you haven’t told us?”

And then there was a reference to Mr. Rogers. “look for the helpers, Ken.”

Ken Jennings Earned One of Two Permanent Jeopardy! Host Spots

We don’t think Jennings is in any kind of jeopardy on Jeopardy!. Last month, producers announced that Jennings will host episodes of the syndicated quiz show that air through December. He’ll also play host to the Tournament of Champions. That’s in November.

Meanwhile, Bialik will be the one proclaiming the answers in Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sundays this fall. Her daily episodes will start airing in January. She’s filming her Fox sit-com, Call Me Kat, this fall.

Plus, there are some other significant changes to the show. The beloved quiz show has added a Hall of Fame. The first class of five represent the show’s pioneers.

“In future years, we will induct great champions of the show,” said Sarah Foss on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. “This year, we wanted to focus on the pioneers of the program, those people who’ve contributed to the legacy of the show.”

Who made the cut? Who are the pioneers of Jeopardy!? (This sounds like it could be a category on the show.)

Merv Griffin, the show’s creator, is in the first class. He also wrote the show’s theme song. Julann Wright, Griffin’s ex-wife, earned a spot in the the class. After all, she came up with the idea of the show.

There would be no Jeopardy! Hall of Fame without beloved host Alex Trebek, who died in November, 2020. So he’s a given. EP Harry Friedman also earned a spot, as did Johnny Gilbert, the long-time voice of the show.

The first Jeopardy! enshrinement will be in conjunction with the show’s annual Tournament of Champions. Here’s betting that Jennings finds his way into the second class. That shouldn’t be in jeopardy.