‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Roasts James Holzhauer With Perfect Photo

Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame decided it was a good time to roast his former The Chase fellow James Holzhauer. Jennings happened to respond to a tweet sent out by Holzhauer. The response sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Holzhauer faced off against Jennings in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament in 2020. But he was minding his own business Saturday when he tweeted a picture of the Indianapolis Colts leading by 33 points at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings, who went on to score 39 points to win the game. It was hailed as the biggest comeback in NFL history.

“Jeopardy!” champion and host Ken Jennings, 48, savagely dissed his former rival James Holzhauer, 38, in a recent unprovoked Twitter attack.

Holzhauer — who faced off against Jennings in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament in 2020 — was minding his own business Saturday when he tweeted a picture of the Indianapolis Colts leading by 33 points at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings, who went on to score 39 points to win the game.It was hailed as the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Eerie photos taken just before tragedy hit pic.twitter.com/bN0Srj9jp1 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) December 17, 2022

Ken Jennings Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Fame One-Ups James Holzhauer With Tweet

“Eerie photos taken just before tragedy hit,” Holzhauer wrote on Twitter of the halftime score. Jennings, though, swooped into the replies with a picture of himself and Holzhauer competing in the “GOAT” series. The photo was taken before “Final Jeopardy!” of the first game of the second match of the tournament. Though Holzhauer won that match, Jennings went on to win the whole thing. Jennings did not add a caption to the photo.

For you Jeopardy! fans out there, you probably know that Holzhauer holds the title for single-game winnings ($131,127 in April 2019). But he happens to trail behind Jennings in consecutive games won (74 vs. 32) and highest winnings during regular-season play ($2.52 million vs. $2.46 million), per Jeopardy! records, the New York Post reports.

But overall, Holzhauer and Jennings lose to Brad Rutter in the all-time winnings category, which does include tournaments. Though not an official title, Jennings happens to win the best end-of-year online clapback. Fans were on fire about his gusto.

“Cruel. Deliciously cruel,” one person on Twitter said. “Gott damn,” another shuttered. “Cold,” another simply stated. “It’s not bragging if it’s facts,” another declared. “This is generally how guys show their friendship, by roasting and mocking each other (source: me, a guy),” this user offered. On social media, Jennings has been on fire lately. Just last week, he defended his infamous “What is a hoe?” response to a clue posed during his initial contestant run in 2004.