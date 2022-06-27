‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Jokes About ‘Nice Day’ in Dallas During Huge Heat Spike

After tweeting about the state’s not-so-pleasant weather, Texas residents may have a bone to pick with “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings. On Saturday, the “Jeopardy!” host tweeted a snarky remark after an airline pilot told Jennings and the other passengers on a flight that it was a ‘nice day’ in a Texas city.

The “Jeopardy!” GOAT wrote, “The pilot on my flight today told us it was a “nice day” in Dallas, “already 98 degrees and windy” at noon. That does sound nice!”

The pilot on my flight today told us it was a “nice day” in Dallas, “already 98 degrees and windy” at noon. That does sound nice! — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 25, 2022

There’s no denying that the unprecedented heatwave is taking a toll on millions of Americans. Earlier this week, temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, hit a balmy 99. According to Accuweather, the temperatures in Texas will continue to rise before dropping to the upper 80s this week.

According to USA Today, meteorologists expect temperatures over 100 degrees across the Southwest region of the US, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, many states will likely meet or break records, and temperatures are expected to exceed 110 in some places.

Although Ken Jennings had to brave the sweltering heat, there may be good news ahead for the trivia show rock star. Last week, the show that made Jennings a household name added to its long list of accolades when it won yet another Daytime Emmy for the 42nd time. This year, the classic quiz show won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show, ousting other hit TV game shows such as “Wheel of Fortune” and “Family Feud.”

Fans speculate that Ken Jennings will be the show’s new permanent host

The win marked a major milestone for the show. After the news broke, fans, old and new, took to the internet to celebrate the show’s success. Fans started speculating about the show’s future after the official Twitter account tweeted a video announcing the win. The account also tweeted out some of the show’s best clips.

After the tweet made its rounds on the internet, fans quickly pointed out that the clip centers mostly on Jennings. In addition, fans also pointed out that Mayim Bialik, who was hosting until she contracted COVID, isn’t featured at all.

Later, Ken Jennings shared the clip, congratulating the show on the Emmy win.

For nearly a year, viewers have patiently waited for the show to name Alex Trebek’s successor. After the show featured a plethora of A-list celebs, fans quickly decided that Jennings was a clear contender to take the hosting gig full-time.

As we’ve reported in the past, most “Jeopardy!” fans are team Ken. After the show revealed the Emmy win, many hoped it would also announce its new host.

“I wonder if it’s telling in any way that the show sent a Ken-hosted episode for the academy’s consideration,” one fan wrote online. “Hopefully this is a sign that [Mayim is] gone next season,” another wrote.