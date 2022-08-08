‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reveals Hilarious Reason He Could Never Play in the MLB

For 37 seasons, game show host Alex Trebek helmed the massively popular Jeopardy!. Starting in 1984, the host welcomed guests and watched history for 36 years. And in that time, he had the honor of witnessing Ken Jennings become one of the highest-earning contestants on the show. He accumulated a staggering $4.5 million while on Jeopardy!. The stardom that came with his amazing skill opened numerous doors as he authored a book and even shared hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. While Jennings might have a vast knowledge of facts and figures, when it came to baseball, it seems the host believed he could never be in the big leagues.

On Saturday, Ken Jennings jumped on Twitter to share a little detail as to why he might never be a professional baseball player. Looking past the years of training and hard work that comes with such a profession, the host admitted, “I could never play major league baseball because my walk-up music would be that Zou Bisou Bisou song from Mad Men.”

I could never play major league baseball because my walk-up music would be that "Zou Bisou Bisou" song from Mad Men. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 6, 2022

Ken Jennings A Fan Of Mad Men

Taking a look at the hit AMC series, Mad Men, Don, played by Jon Hamm, receives a surprise party thanks to his friends. During the festivities, Megan Draper, portrayed by Jessica Paré, decides to celebrate Don’s day by singing Zou Bisou Bisou, causing Hamm’s character to be a little upset. It also seems Ken Jennings is a fan of Mad Men.

As for his time as host of Jeopardy!, fans shared their love for Ken Jennings as they continuously called for Mayim Bialik’s removal. Although some even warned of a boycott, Bialik remains a host. Comments included:

“Will not be watching @Jeopardy until Ken Jennings becomes the primary and only host. This switching stuff sucks! #boycottjeopardy because they have idiots running it. What a mess.”

“Great! I’ll watch through December when Ken hosts. I will not watch any Jeopardy Mayim hosts.”

“No one is thrilled to see Mayim co-hosting at all, if you’d listen to the people most of us preferred Ken as the full-time host over Mayim Bialik. Watch when viewership goes down when Mayim hosts & then goes up with Ken you guys will regret to co-host crap.”

Not every person sided with Ken Jennings as one explained, “Mayim is way better as a host. Ken is not a public speaker let alone a TV host. Trivia nerds and Twitter nerds r the only Jeopardy viewers that prefer Ken, which is a small segment of Jeopardy’s viewership.”

Dealing with the backlash, the executive producer of the hit show, Michael Davies supported both Mayim and Ken Jennings. “Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”