‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Pose for Rare Photo Together on Set of Her Sitcom

For a full year, Jeopardy! was embroiled in chaos, the iconic hosting lectern remaining unclaimed. Two hosting hopefuls, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, fought a seemingly endless battle, each desperately vying for the coveted role of permanent host. Because when you play the game of Jeopardy! host, you win or you die.

No…no, wait. That’s Game of Thrones. In the world of Jeopardy!, things are much more civilized. Downright friendly, even. But if the Jeopardy! fandom was to be believed, it was pandemonium. The contest between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik was nothing short of an epic duel, the fate of the glorious game show hanging in the balance.

In reality, the dreaded dual hosting era was just two hard-working people doing their best to honor the show and the memory of the legendary Alex Trebek. And they both did an excellent job. So excellent, in fact, that they both received the honor of becoming permanent Jeopardy! host.

“In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer,” Executive Producer Michael Davies wrote following the shocking hosting news.

“Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans,” the EP continued. “They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Hang Out on the Set of ‘Call Me Kat’

So, as it turns out, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are not, in fact, sworn enemies. On the contrary, they hold a great deal of respect for one another. While it’s true that, until recently, they had only met once, they’ve never had anything but kind things to say about each other.

“[Ken Jennings is] obviously a legend and an icon and incredibly significant in the history of Jeopardy!,” Mayim Bialik gushed to her friend Jason Long on a July episode of the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast. “He’s a level of Jeopardy! smart – I mean, literally, you can’t touch that. He’s unbelievable.”

And now that they’re both permanent Jeopardy! hosts, it appears Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are building a closer friendship. In the Season 3 premiere of Mayim Bialik’s show Call Me Kat, her new friend Ken Jennings will have a cameo!

While on the flight from Paris, France, back to her home in Louisville, Kat (Mayim Bialik) finds herself seated next to Ken Jennings (who will play himself). Unfortunately, Ken isn’t all that interested in hearing about Kat’s travels, making for an awkward yet hilarious scene.

Ahead of the episode, the Call Me Kat Twitter account shared an image of the two Jeopardy! hosts hanging out on set. In the picture, Mayim and Ken share a couch while beaming at the camera. “We got a trivia legend, Ken Jennings, joining Kat this season,” they wrote.