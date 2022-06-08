‘Jeopardy!’ Ken Jennings Offers Hilarious Take on Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

“Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings, like millions of others, decided to see “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend on the big screen.

After he watched the film, Ken Jennings took to Twitter with his thoughts. Only, he didn’t comment on the incredible action sequences or emotional performances from Tom Cruise and others. Instead, Jennings highlighted a very specific moment from his experience that kinda related to the film.

Moviegoers who frequent AMC might recall that Nicole Kidman has done a lot of promotional work for the theater chain. Anytime you go to see a movie at AMC, you generally watch a one-minute video of her discussing all the great features of the theater. Then it cuts to your film.

But for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Kidman’s message is followed up by a message from Tom Cruise about the making of the film. Ken Jennings found this situation hilarious since the two used to be married and have since divorced.

“If you see Top Gun at AMC, Nicole Kidman and then Tom Cruise individually welcome you to the theater in turn. Real ‘child of divorce’ vibes,” Jennings wrote in his initial post. He followed it up with a tweet that read, “NICOLE: Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. TOM: Real pilots, real F-18s. ME: Can we order pizza? Mom lets us order pizza.”

NICOLE: Dazzling images on a huge silver screen.

TOM: Real pilots, real F-18s.

ME: Can we order pizza? Mom lets us order pizza. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 7, 2022

Many fans took to the comments of Ken Jennings’ post to agree with his analysis. “I went with a friend who had already seen the movie and she said, ‘just warning you that it gets weird before the movie starts’ and this is what she was talking about,” one person wrote.

Another fan joked, “‘Mom and Dad don’t love each other anymore, but we will always love the movies.'”

“I audibly chuckled in the theater when Tom came on immediately after,” someone else said.

Ken Jennings Shares His ‘New Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Thing’ on Twitter

When he’s not roasting Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Ken Jennings can commonly be found talking about “Jeopardy!”. Most recently, the host and legend congratulated super champ, Ryan Long, on his incredible 16-day run.

Long’s streak came to an end this week. And to commemorate his experience, the champ wrote an emotional reflection letter about his time on the show. Ken Jennings shared Long’s letter on Twitter and wrote, “These essays from departing super champs are my favorite new @Jeopardy thing.”

It’s easy for reading these essays to be Jennings’ “new thing” when we’ve had so many super champs this season. Starting with Matt Amodio, who won 38 games, to Amy Schneider, who won 40. Most recently, we watched Mattea Roach’s 23-day streak, and now Long’s 16-day run.

After losing their streaks, many of these contestants wrote heartfelt messages reflecting on what their “Jeopardy!” experience meant to them. You can find them in the link below.