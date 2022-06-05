‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Posts Hilarious Hot Take From His Kid

“Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings knows how to stir things up with his fans online. But his kids’ hot takes might just blow him out of the water.

Ken Jennings has two children, Dylan and Caitlin. He posts about them sporadically online but generally tries to keep them out of the spotlight. But earlier this week, Jennings opened up about one of his kids’ “hot takes” in a hilarious tweet.

The tweet in question revolves around state flags, and how apparently all of them look bad except for two. Jennings wrote, “If you think the takes on Twitter are hot, my kid just told me that all the state flags except New Mexico and Wyoming are bad.”

For reference, one fan posted a video of all the state flags in the comments of Ken Jennings’ tweet. The video roasts all 50 states’ flags, with the exception of New Mexico (which kinda proves the kid’s point).

Your kid is half right. https://t.co/5zp5abvqZt — Kevin Slane (@kslane) June 4, 2022

Surprisingly, a fair number of fans also took to the comments to defend Maryland’s flag. One person tried to prepare Jennings by saying, “Maryland Twitter bout to lose it.”

“Sounds like SOMEBODY hasn’t seen the Maryland flag…” another person said.

Someone else wrote, “Not going to lie, New Mexico’s flag IS awesome, as is their amazing turquoise colored license plate. But have they SEEN the royalty that is Maryland’s flag?”

“That’s so weird that they said ‘Wyoming’ when they meant ‘Maryland,'” a different person commented.

And of course, we can’t forget the person who commented on Ken Jennings’ post, “MARYLAAAAAANNNNNDDDDDDD.”

You can see the Maryland flag for yourself in the post below.

Ken Jennings Voices His Support for Current ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long

If you haven’t heard about 16-day “Jeopardy!” champ Ryan Long, then Ken Jennings is ready to tell you about him! Earlier this week, Long made his way onto the Leaderboard of Legends, where Jennings reigns in the top spot.

Jennings has won more games (74) than any contestant on the game show. But this season alone, four new faces have appeared on the Leaderboard for their incredible streaks. Amy Schneider won her way all the way to the top with 40 games, sitting just below Jennings. Matt Amodio trailed just being her with 38 games. And most recently, Mattea Roach trailed him with 23 wins.

Now, Long has made it onto the board in the ninth-place spot with 16 wins. Ken Jennings took to Twitter to congratulate Long and introduce fans to the new super champion.

“If you haven’t been watching @Jeopardy the last couple weeks, you’re missing a heck of a run. Meet Ryan!” Jennings wrote earlier. He also shared a video of when Long officially made it onto the Leaderboard of Legends.