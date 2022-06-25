‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Reacts to Show’s Major Daytime Emmys Win

The game show Jeopardy! is so engrained in the world of television that we hardly notice it’s there. At this point, it’s simply a given that a new game will air every night, with three contestants battling it out in a friendly competition for the grand prize and title of champion. When you really think about it, however, you begin to realize that Jeopardy! is a pretty special show.

For one thing, the game show has aired virtually every night since 1964. The series is comprised of more than 8,000 episodes and nearly 40 seasons. Someone who’s never seen a single episode (if that person even exists) can describe the series’ long-time host Alex Trebek, the iconic theme song “Think!,” and the general premise of the show.

It should come as no surprise, then, that not only is Jeopardy! among the most-watched television shows but it’s also America’s most award-winning game show. According to the series’ website, Jeopardy! has “more Emmys than any other game show. Ever.”

Since its premiere, the show has amassed an astounding 42 Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Game Show at this year’s ceremony. In celebration of the achievement, interim host Ken Jennings gave the series a shoutout on Twitter. “Don’t call it a comeback!” he wrote. “Congrats to the hard-working team at [Jeopardy!].

Who Will Be the Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’?

For nearly 40 years, Alex Trebek stood at the helm of Jeopardy!, cementing himself as one of the most, if not the most, iconic game show hosts of all time. When he passed away in 2020 at the age of 80, it was hard to imagine a Jeopardy! without him. The show must go on, however, and producers began the search for a replacement.

Later that year, 74-game-winning legend Ken Jennings was named interim host. The following year, Mayim Bialik was added to the hosting roster as well. For close to a year now, Mayim and Ken have shared hosting duties, taking turns behind the iconic lectern. Fans, however, are unhappy with the arrangement. In fact, to say they’re tired of the alternating hosts would be an understatement.

Mayim Bialik has support for the role of permanent host, but Ken Jennings is the clear favorite among viewers. With every new episode of Jeopardy! comes a fresh wave of demands for Jennings to be named permanent host.

During Friday night’s (June 24th) episode alone, for example, fans flocked to social media to plead for Jennings’ return, as he’s taken a “few months” away from the show. “It’s been painful watching Jeopardy,” one exasperated fan wrote. “Ken needs to come back.”

“Bring Ken Jennings back full time as the one and only permanent host!” another said.