‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Reacts to ‘Weird Smooth De-Aged’ Photo of Him From Legendary Run on Show

It has been an eventful few weeks for Ken Jennings — he stepped in as a co-host of “Jeopardy!,” and it was recently announced that he will become an official co-host from here on out. Many remember Jennings from when he was a contestant on the show years ago.

A fan recently shared that she was watching one of Jennings’ episodes, and Jennings noticed something strange about himself.

Twitter user @OneEclecticMom tweeted: “Now watching a 2004 episode of #Jeopardy feat. BABY KEN JENNINGS, thank you @PlutoTV”. The tweet featured a photo of younger Jennings.

Jennings quote-tweeted the post, saying: “This is the weird smooth de-aged me from the first scene in the movie, where SHIELD takes away my lab or something.”

This is the weird smooth de-aged me from the first scene in the movie, where SHIELD takes away my lab or something. https://t.co/TxdZrrGY2I — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 2, 2022

@BillCorbett replied: “Ken ‘Just Hatched’ Jennings.” Fans found Jennings’ reaction to the image funny, agreeing that the image was “creepy.”

Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show from when he competed, totaling up to 74 consecutive wins. In addition to this, he also holds the record for the highest average correct responses per game with 35.9 correct responses in his first run of the show. Fans of “Jeopardy!” were excited when Jennings was an interim host after the passing of “Jeopardy!” legend Alex Trebek.

Jennings even provided fans with a simple, touching tribute to Trebek in the season finale sign-off. He said, “Thanks for being with us on the Alex Trebeck stage folks! As Alex used to say: So Long!”

It was officially announced last week that Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who have been interim co-hosts of the popular gameshow, are now the official co-hosts going forward in the upcoming seasons. Executive producer Michael Davies left a note for fans on the “Jeopardy!” website detailing all of the upcoming changes for new seasons. This is where Davies announced the pair as the co-hosts, as well as revealed additional duties for the co-hosts.

Jennings will also host the Tournament of Champions and Second Chance competitions.

Jennings tweeted his co-hosting confirmation. Quote-tweeting the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter, he said: “It’s official! There is white smoke over Culver City. @missmayim and I are your Jeopardy! hosts next season.”

It’s official! There is white smoke over Culver City. @missmayim and I are your Jeopardy! hosts next season. https://t.co/Qj9TdjgFJU — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 27, 2022

He continued in his replies, saying: “Jeopardy! has been a big part of my life since I was a kid, and I take the show and its legacy very seriously. It’s been a singular honor to be associated with the talented staff and crew there for the past 18 (!) years.

“I’m not a professional broadcaster, obviously. I still get nerves out there every single show. But I was lucky enough to watch Alex host Jeopardy! for decades—about as well as the job could possibly be done. I hope a drop of that Trebekian perfection slips through sometimes.

“I’m so excited about the Second Chance tournament and Tournament of Champions coming in the fall. An unprecedented lineup of super-champs…and a few surprises. If you’re a Jeopardy! fan, even a casual one, you’re not going to want to miss this.”

Fans are thrilled to see their favorite contestant take on the hosting role officially. While waiting for the next season, viewers can watch Jennings’ “weird smooth de-aged” episodes on Pluto TV.