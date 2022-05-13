‘Jeopardy!’ Icons Ken Jennings & James Holzhauer Hilariously Troll Each Other on Twitter

“Jeopardy!” fans are well aware of the rivalry between legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, who often duke it out online.

The two trivia superstars crossed paths on both “Jeopardy!” and “The Chase,” the latter on which James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings competed together. Now, with Jennings hosting “Jeopardy!”, Holzhauer shares the Chasers lounge with fellow alum Brad Rutter, Buzzy Cohen, Victoria Groce, and Brandon Blackwell.

But the rivalry continues, as evidenced by this recent Twitter exchange. The official Twitter account for “The Chase” put out a graphic that asked fans, “Who’s your Chaser based on your first initial?” And, of course, Holzhauer was listed under the letters K-O.

Ken Jennings quote tweeted the graphic featuring James Holzhauer and wrote, “Oh no. No. No, this can’t be happening…” Clearly, it’s his worst nightmare come to life: Facing Holzhauer on “The Chase” stage.

Oh no. No. No, this can't be happening… https://t.co/RD0X2rtZIj — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 13, 2022

Holzhauer, of course, couldn’t pass up the chance to troll Jennings. “I always knew @KenJennings liked me more than he lets on,” Holzhauer wrote.

Jennings quickly fired back in the comments to say, “lol you beat me by 10 seconds.” Likely referring to the fact that both of them reacted to the graphic and reposted it in the same minute.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Devastated to See Ken Jennings Take a Long Hiatus From Hosting

Ken Jennings couldn’t return to “The Chase” this season due to his commitment to hosting “Jeopardy!” alongside Mayim Bialik. But now, after switching off every few weeks, Jennings won’t be back for “a few months” per his latest tweet.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season,” Jennings wrote earlier this week. Fans immediately took to the comments to voice their disappointment.

“NOOOO! I truly think you are the better host! You are more relaxed and understand what the players are going through! A couple of months is WAY too long!!” someone said.

“A few MONTHS?! Ken, no. We need you back sooner than that,” another fan commented on his post.

Other fans have critiqued Bialik’s style ever since she came back to the podium this week. “Mayim made it close to unwatchable tonight. Her long pauses before ruling and ‘that would be’ on missed questions. And the giddiness was back. It’s going to be a long few months,” fan Katy Thompson wrote on Twitter.

A different fan said, “I’m going to go ahead and say it: @missmayim has zero personality when hosting #Jeopardy. It’s all by the script with her.”

We likely won’t find out who the permanent host will be until the end of the “Jeopardy!” season.