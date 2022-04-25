‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Finds ‘The Shining’ Carpet in His Hotel

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings may need the help of some Stephen King fans if he wants to survive his most recent hotel stay.

Ken Jennings traveled somewhere this past weekend and stayed in a hotel that seemed all too familiar. The “Jeopardy!” legend posted a pic of the hotel hallway on his Twitter page, terrifying “The Shining” fans who recognize that carpet anywhere.

The hexagonal pattern became well-known after “The Shining” debuted in 1980. In one memorable scene, little Danny rides his bike down the hallway covered in this carpet, only to turn the corner and meet these creepy-looking twins. Ever since then, the carpet has been associated with horror films and jump scares.

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings had two initial thoughts when he stepped into the hallway of his most recent hotel. “This hotel has Shining carpet. It’s a fun nod for movie buffs! Or I’m going to get murdered,” he wrote on Twitter earlier.

This hotel has Shining carpet. It’s a fun nod for movie buffs! Or I’m going to get murdered. pic.twitter.com/S9C4Y314Yn — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 25, 2022

Several fans took to the comments to offer Jennings some advice on the matter. “Stay away from women in bathtubs,” one fan commented.

Another person said, “Please run if you see twins, a tricycle, or a woman in your bathroom.”

Other fans poked fun at the situation, incorporating both “Jeopardy!” and “The Shining” into their responses to Ken Jennings.

“You say that like it’s an either/or situation. No reason it can’t be both, right?” one fan said.

Someone else added, “For $500, the hotel where Ken Jennings was murdered had a carpet inspired by this 1980 family film.”

Somebody had better check on Jennings before it’s too late.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reveals Game Show Secrets Like Forbidden Wagers

While we might be familiar with a lot of “Jeopardy!” practices, some things are only known to contestants and crew members. Ken Jennings now belongs to both clubs, having competed himself almost 20 years ago and having hosted the show.

Earlier, Jennings shared an interesting tidbit with fans about a piece of “Jeopardy!” knowledge many people don’t know. Apparently, there are some wagers that you’re not allowed to make. Not because they’re too risky or too low, but because these numbers have some… inappropriate associations.

One fan reached out to Jennings earlier, back in 2019, and talked about how they “liked how you wagered $69 on every final jeopardy.”

Jennings replied, “this is officially forbidden on Jeopardy now, as of last year. Not even joking.”

Looks like the clue crew cracked down on sexual jokes on the game show. Other forbidden wagers include $666 for its connection to the devil. You also can’t wager $14, $88, or $1488 because of these numbers’ association with the 14 words white supremacist slogan. And $420 has been excluded because of its relation to cannabis.