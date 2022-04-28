‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Memorizes a Ridiculous List of ’16’ Facts

Anyone who has followed Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! knows that the guy does his homework. That’s true as a host or even a competitor. Still, the man simply impresses viewers with his knowledge all the time. In fact, Jennings just pumps out 16 or so facts that happen to line up with the number of games Mattea Roach had won. Jennings rattles these factoids off like a teacher in school showing students some important things to remember.

Ken Jennings of ‘Jeopardy!’ Rattles Off Some Amazing Details About The Number 16

Well (spoiler alert!), Mattea Roach did win on Wednesday’s show and now has 17 straight victories. Take a look on Thursday and see what Ken Jennings comes up with before introducing the contestants. Roach is from Canada and it’s led Jennings to wonder if Canada is becoming the birthplace of elite contestants.

In another video introducing the current champ, he rattled off some things that Canada is known for in a hilarious way. “Our reigning champion, Mattea Roach, hails from Canada. A country known for its mounties, moose, maple syrup, poutine, ketchup chips, ice hockey, curling, tobogganing, the Northern Lights, Niagra Falls, Celine Dion, Ryan Reynolds, Norm Macdonald, our beloved Alex Trebek, of course, and even one of our Jeopardy! head writers, Billy Wisse.

Fans Wonder Why Jennings, Mayim Bialik Have Different Introductions

“Could this neighbor to the north, a land that has given the world so much, also become revered as the birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars? The nine-game streak of our law-school tutor would certainly seem to argue the case.” It was nine games at one point; now it’s grown to 17 straight and the future looks bright for her.

Fans of the show know that Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who also is a host, have different introductions. They want to know why this is so. Well, we get some answers thanks to Matt Roush of TV Insider. “The way I look at it is that the hosts have surely signed off on these introductions, and for Mayim Bialik, it reflects that her role is defined,” Rouse writes. “She’s the host of tournaments and prime-time specials … and she fills in during the regular show when Ken Jennings isn’t available. Whereas with Ken, he’s serving as the daily host ‘for now,’ and until or unless Jeopardy! names him the permanent host going forward beyond this season, that’s how it will stand.”

No news has been shared about who will be named the permanent host of the game show created by the legendary Merv Griffin. Fans have made their thoughts known that they’d prefer Jennings.