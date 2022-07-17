‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Has a Request for the Mariners

Fans of “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings know two key facts about him. He’s one of the greatest players in the show’s history. And he’s a huge Seattle Mariners fan.

The “Jeopardy!” star was born outside of Seattle, though he spent a good portion of his childhood overseas. When Jennings returned to the U.S., Jennings attended school at the University of Washington and once again settled in the suburbs.

So, it’s safe to say that Jennings grew up as a fan of various Seattle sports teams. Baseball seems to be his preference though, and the sport he tweets about most consistently. Earlier today, Jennings even called out the Mariners by sharing one of the team’s tweets and adding his own caption to it.

The tweet in question celebrated the MLB team’s recent 13-game winning streak. “Lucky number 13,” the original caption read. When the “Jeopardy!” star shared the post, he added, “If this streak goes 74 games, I want to throw out the first pitch.”

If this streak goes 74 games, I want to throw out the first pitch. https://t.co/guSe1SBL9n — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 17, 2022

The number 74 holds a lot of significance for Jennings. That’s how many games he won on “Jeopardy!” way back in 2004. And 74 is still the record to this day for most consecutive wins on the game show. It would definitely be poetic for Jennings to handle the first pitch on such a momentous occasion (even if 74 wins would be an incredible feat for the Mariners).

Although, technically speaking, Jennings has already thrown out the first pitch at a Mariners game before. Almost exactly a year ago, in fact, the “Jeopardy!” star tweeted that he would throw out the first pitch over the Fourth of July weekend.

“I’m throwing out the first pitch tomorrow! Might try a knuckler,” Jennings wrote at the time.

I’m throwing out the first pitch tomorrow! Might try a knuckler. https://t.co/S6oPbiQuVL — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 1, 2021

Here’s When Ken Jennings Will Return as the ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

“Jeopardy!” fans have remained split over who they want to see as the show’s permanent host. Since Alex Trebek passed in November 2020, several guest hosts have come through. Recently, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have traded off hosting duties.

But Bialik’s run as host ends next week, per Suggest, with Jennings returning on Monday, July 18. He’ll host for the remainder of Season 39, which wraps up on Friday, July 29.

From there, Sony will hopefully announce a new permanent host. They’ll tape new episodes for Season 40, which will air starting in September. Sony and “Jeopardy!” have taken a long time to pick a new host after the scandal last September with Mike Richards.

The game show tapped Richards to executive produce and host. But fans online uncovered his history of harassment, causing Richards to step down from both positions. Sony wants to consider the new host’s past carefully, as fan reception will play a huge role in the host announcement. Hopefully, whoever they land on will do the “Jeopardy!” community proud.