‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Checks Major Game Show Milestone Off His ‘Weird and Specific’ Bucket List

Ken Jennings may be the Jeopardy! GOAT, but now he has set his sites on another legendary game show. In fact, this game show is so legendary, the champ says, that appearing on the stage is one of his bucket list items!

Recently, Parade Magazine covered a sneak peek of $100,000 Pyramid’s upcoming season. The sneak peek includes a detailed list of the stars who will be facing off on the iconic game show during the reboot’s sixth season. And, among these stars, of course, is Jennings himself!

Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings Is Getting Ready To Cross An Item Off His “Bucket List”

In a recent Twitter post, Ken Jennings shares the article naming him among the stars set to guest on the upcoming sixth season of $100,000 Pyramid. And, it’s an appearance the Jeopardy! star is excited to make. Even if it’s a weird and “specific” bucket list item, Jennings says in his June 17 tweet.

“I’m aware that I have a very weird and specific bucket list,” Ken Jennings says in his Friday afternoon Twitter post.

“but this was a biggie,” the Jeopardy! champ adds. “I get to play on the next season of Pyramid!”

Time To Get Ready For Michael Strahan’s Pyramid Party!

The sixth season of the $100,000 Pyramid is set to premiere on July 10, with former footballer and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returning to helm the popular game show.

The classic game show follows contestants as they are paired with celebrities to solve puzzles using clues, and word associations before the time runs out. While Pyramid’s current run has been on the airwaves for six seasons, the game show has developed a rich history over the years.

The original run of the popular game show hit airwaves in the 1970s, with the iconic Dick Clark taking on the hosting duties. Several other reboots of the Pyramid game have been introduced over the years, including the current version hosted by Strahan.

Among the stars set to appear in the game show’s upcoming season are a variety of big names throughout TV, sports, film, and of course, other classic game shows. Some of these stars are Ken Jennings, Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander, and Wayne Knight.

Ken Jennings Notices An Unusual Fact About A Series Of Messages Set To Air In Theaters Just Prior To Showing Top Gun: Maverick

Recently, Ken Jennings joined the billions of people worldwide to catch the much-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. However, it seems it wasn’t the popular scenes in the film that caught the game show champ’s attention. Instead, Jennings pointed out something unusual about the pre-film messages.

“If you see Top Gun at AMC, Nicole Kidman and then Tom Cruise individually welcome you to the theater in turn. Real “child of divorce” vibes,” the Jeopardy! GOAT quips in a recent Twitter post. Of course, Jennings is referring to the very public divorce between Cruise and Kidman in 2001.

Cruise follows the hilarious tweet up with another quip about the unusual pre-film pairing.

“NICOLE: Dazzling images on a huge silver screen,” Jennings writes.

“TOM: Real pilots, real F-18s,” the game show champ continues. “ME: Can we order pizza? Mom lets us order pizza.”