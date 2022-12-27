‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Details Heartbreaking Final Conversation With Alex Trebek

Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame had a very close relationship with late host Alex Trebek and it extended way beyond Ken’s win streak. As you may remember, Jennings put together a 74-game winning streak starting in 2004. While there’s much to be said about Jennings and Trebek, Jennings is opening up about his final conversation with Trebek. Jennings is breaking it down in an interview with Vulture.

In the interview, Jennings said that he and Trebek talked about Ken stepping in as a temporary host. The chat happened the weekend before Trebek’s November 2020 death from pancreatic cancer. In this conversation, though, the tone was much different from previous conversations between the two men.

“I was scheduled to come into the studio to rehearse for some games,” Ken Jennings told Vulture. “Even if Alex bounced back as he had before, he wanted somebody to fill in for him for a little while. A producer set up a call, and his voice was notably weaker than we’d ever heard it on the air, which really struck me at first. It was a tough moment. But once you got over the timbre of the voice, he was still very much Alex.”

Emotions Take Over As Ken Jennings of ‘Jeopardy!’ Thinks About Final Alex Trebek Chat

The chat turns into an emotional conversation between both men. “The thing that stuck with me is he thanked me for coming in to fill in for him. That just broke me,” Ken Jennings said. “I said, ‘Alex, are you kidding? We should be thanking you. I’d take a bullet for you, Alex. I’m happy to help.’ Of course, I didn’t know that he would be gone within 36 hours.”

Ken Jennings made appearances in specials like the Ultimate Tournament of Champions, IBM Challenge, Battle of the Decades Tournament, and All-Star Games, Good Housekeeping reports. But Jennings’ Jeopardy! career got a big boost from Trebek. Ken is a permanent host (he shares the role with The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik). But he actually was approached by Trebek to be a consulting producer and appear in video clues.

“He said, ‘Hey, we’ve been talking, and if you’re serious about being retired from Jeopardy!, would you want to come aboard? Like, move to the front office?'” Ken told The Washington Post in September 2020. “That was nice because I was kind of already missing the show.” Jennings is seen on camera a lot these days. But he never forgets who helped him get to where he is today. When Jennings became a guest host back in January 2021, he definitely honored Trebek on his first show.