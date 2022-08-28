For some, the chance to appear on a game show or reality series is their opportunity to seize the spotlight, even if only for a moment. Among shows like American Idol, Kelly Clarkson, winner of season one, used the platform to create an entire brand around herself, which included her own show. Another great example of a contestant becoming a celebrity is Ken Jennings. With the hit game show Jeopardy! losing its longtime host, Alex Trebek, when he passed away, Ken Jennings stepped up to fill in the massive gap left by the icon. But with Jennings holding the title of the highest-earning contestant on Jeopardy!, it seems that his talents go far beyond hosting as he is an author. And given his creative talents, the host recently presented a new take on the hit film, Sixth Sense.

Jumping on Twitter, Ken Jennings decided to give his fans a little taste as to what goes through his head while he sleeps. He wrote, “Last night I dreamed there was a reverse Sixth Sense movie where a ghost character is always moping around unseen, unable to communicate, lingering at old haunts. In the end the twist was that he’s been alive the whole time and it’s just that nobody likes him.” The host didn’t stop there, adding a title and suggested actors for the role in a follow-up tweet, “gonna call this GHOSTED and write a treatment for… Andrew Garfield? Adam Sandler?”

Ken Jennings Praised By Executive Producer Of Jeopardy!

Beyond looking for a career in Hollywood and screenwriting, Ken Jennings received glowing praise from the Executive Producer of Jeopardy! Michael Davies. Back in July, the producer addressed the upcoming season and both Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting the hosting duties. “With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season. When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television.”

Michael Davies didn’t stop there, adding, “The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has.” He concluded, “Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”