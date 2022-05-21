‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Hilariously Compares Life to a Billy Joel Classic

What Billy Joel hit has Ken Jennings contemplating his existence? If you guessed “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” you’re right. According to his recent tweet, Ken Jennings wants life to emulate this classic hit, and we’re here for it.

On Friday, the brainiac jokester tweeted, “Life should start out simple and innocent, then turn into a crazy party, then get annoying and stressful for a while, then turn stately and slow right before the end, like “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

“Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” is a big hit with Jennings and most people. The song appeared on Billy Joel’s 1977 album The Stranger. At 7 minutes and 37 seconds, the three-part melody is the longest of Joel’s studio cuts. Its lyrics, “A bottle of white, a bottle of red,” have made it instantly recognizable in the world of music and pop culture.

Being the fan-favorite host of an iconic game show that garners millions of views has to come with some perks. So while we know he rakes in cash with the hosting gig, Jennings also got a surprise shoutout from another musical artist for his hosting skills.

In a recent episode, the “These Songs Really Move” clue pointed to the title of a song by one of Jennings’ favorite bands: The Breeders. The clue read, “The 1993 Breeders song about one of these projectiles makes a “crash” and a “splash.”

While none of the contestants knew the answer, there was someone on stage who didn’t need to give it a second thought. “I can hear the bass line now,” Jennings said. “That’s ‘Cannonball,” he answered confidently.

After realizing they got mentioned on the classic quiz show, the band posted the clip from the show on Twitter. “The host of what TV quiz show could hear the ‘Cannonball’ bass line tonight…” they captioned the clip. “You guys, this is a pretty big Deal for me,” Jennings boasted in the replies.

Ken Jennings ‘handing back the keys’ to Mayim Bialik

Although Jennings is taking a step back from “Jeopardy,” we’re happy to have him deliver us quality content on Twitter.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months,” Jennings tweeted on May 7. “We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season.”

After showrunners announced that Bialik would step behind the podium full time, it sparked mixed reactions online. Some called for Ken Jennings to be the full-time host, while others supported Bialik. The pair have been splitting hosting responsibilities during this season of “Jeopardy!,” which is scheduled to conclude on July 29.

This recent announcement means fans will likely see him return to the lectern later this summer, but it’s still unclear who will get the gig permanently.