‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Jokes He Fulfilled a ‘Lifelong Dream’ During Home Remodel

Jeopardy! legend and current co-host Ken Jennings took to Twitter to make a Smurf-themed joke. He posted a tweet of a new door in his house and claims he fulfilled a “lifelong dream” with the new installment.

Finally fulfilled a lifelong dream with our home remodel. pic.twitter.com/8PCIR2zV76 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 18, 2022

“Finally fulfilled a lifelong dream with our home remodel,” he said, sharing a photo of a new door adorning a picture of Lazy Smurf. The door reads “Smurf Room.” Lazy Smurf dons a white nightgown and a candle.

Apparently, Jennings grew up a fan of the popular cartoon series The Smurfs. The Smurfs is an animated children’s television series. It was adapted from a Belgian comic series of the same name created by cartoonist Peyo. The Smurfs originally aired on NBC from September 12, 1981, to December 2, 1989. It was produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions and aired 258 episodes. Cartoonist Peyo served as story supervisor of the American adaptation.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the Jeopardy! legend’s hilarious post.

User @super_snappy wrote, “The door handle is way to high, they’ll never use it.” That tweet currently has four favorites.

Another user joked back, writing, “Adding a keyed entry to the door was smart. Can’t have people just smurfing around in there.”

“Very smurfy” one user commented. Another wrote, “So you!”

Sarah Larson, who is a staff writer for The New Yorker, replied to Ken Jennings’ tweet. She wrote, “Glad it’s not Jokey Smurf, who seems dangerous.”

He replied back. “I’m going to become the Jokey Smurf.” That tweet currently holds nine favorites on the site.

Ken Jennings’ Time as ‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Host

Recently, actress Mayim Bialik has been hosting the game show. Fans have wondered when Ken Jennings will return as co-host. According to Suggest, fans won’t have to wait long.

Jennings is scheduled to return as host today, Monday July 18th. He returns to host the final two weeks of season 38. The season concludes on July 29th. Fans will then have to wait until September for the next round of new episodes.

The search for a new host has been up-and-down, to say the least. Since Trebek passed away in 2020, viewers have fiercely debated who the next permanent host should be. Initially, Mike Richards was chosen as the host for Season 38. However, unsavory comments he made on a podcast resurfaced, and allegations of misconduct were enough to have the network transition to the current setup.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, a series of guest hosts have hosted Jeopardy! However, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been trading the honor of hosting for months.

The two-host system has lasted this entire season. However, viewers hope next year will bring a permanent replacement. Jeopardy! producers have stated they hope to announce a final decision before the premiere of season 39 and before the upcoming Tournament of Champions.