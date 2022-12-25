‘Jeopardy’ Star Ken Jennings Hilariously Details ‘Devastating’ Forrest Gump Reference

Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! managed to get ribbed a little bit by some kids who saw him running toward his car. But the ribbing was done to the tune of a classic movie. These kids happen to reference Forrest Gump a little bit. You might remember a famous line from the film, “Run, Forrest, run!” Well, the line got used on Jennings. He talked about it on Twitter and even gave the kids kudos for their memory. Let’s take a look and see what Ken wrote on the social media platform.

To the mall teens who saw me running back to my car just now and yelled “Run, Forrest, run!”:

1. Well done. Just devastating.

2. How do you even know that reference — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 23, 2022

That’s quite a stretch back in time for these kids to know about Forrest Gump. It’s been a few years since the movie came out. But they probably have seen the movie at least once. Of course, it’s just possible that they’ve picked up the lines when doodling around the Internet. There are some famous ones from the movie that elicit attention and a lot of interest, too. Maybe they were searching online for Ken Jennings.

Ken Jennings Worries About Being Suspended From Twitter

Just how do kids know that reference? From staying up to date with things that are trendy, if you will. Even things that come from movies many years earlier. Well, Ken Jennings is getting ready to turn over the reins of the show to Mayim Bialik. She’s due to take over the daily shows in the new year. Jennings has been the main host on the daily shows for the first part of the new season. He also helped run the Tournament of Champions. Bialik has been busy hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! while also working on her sitcom, Call Me Kat. Fans of the game show might get a little extra Jennings time if Bialik needs more time to fulfill her obligations on the FOX TV show. As of right now, though, things are set for Ken to bounce and have Bialik take over.

Meanwhile, Jennings is joking a little bit about possibly getting suspended from Twitter. As some people might know, suspensions on the social media platform have become a talking point. That’s especially true when bringing up Elon Musk and how he’s been running the platform. Still, Jennings can find some humor in the situation. In another tweet, Jennings said, “I’m afraid I’m going to get suspended from Twitter for revealing the exact location of a Daily Double in real time.” Could something like that really happen to Jennings? Probably not. He’s a pretty savvy dude and, well, he is the GOAT of Jeopardy! While suspensions are being handed out on Twitter, it’s probably not going to happen to Ken Jennings at all. It appears that he is raising concerns where none need to be raised.