‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Hilariously Explains This Legendary Answer From Viral Clip

Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame is receiving some support around a legendary answer that he gave during his playing days. In one show, Jennings responded in a way that is setting some fans’ hair on fire. They are really enjoying seeing Jennings offer up this response. Now, he finds himself having to explain things regarding the answer all these years later. The situation we are talking about happened some 18 years ago.

Fans want to know why this specific answer Jennings gave is considered incorrect. “Okay, so there’s like an 18-year-old clip of me on ‘Jeopardy!’ circulating on TikTok where there’s a clue about ‘an immoral pleasure seeker’ that has the same name as a long-handled garden instrument. And the players are supposed to say, ‘What is a rake?’ And I say, ‘What is a hoe?’ And TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted.”

Ken Jennings Explains Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Didn’t Call His Answer Correct

Jennings is correctly called the GOAT or Greatest Of All Time from the game show. He holds the record for the most consecutive wins and total earnings as a Jeopardy! contestant. Jennings happened to be the first person asked to be a guest host in 2020 after Alex Trebek’s death. Mayim Bialik came along in 2021 to join Jennings as a co-host. Nowadays, both are permanent hosts for the game show.

So, in the viral video which was put on Jeopardy!‘s TikTok account, Ken Jennings explained his reasoning for why the game show didn’t call his answer correct, Fox News reports. “I think the idea is the clue says it’s ‘an immoral pleasure seeker,’ and we don’t want to characterize all hoes that way. Rakes, apparently, we’re okay with that aspersion on their character.”

Well, in a shared post, the caption read, “Replying to @geekedoutdiva Re: Hoe. The goat has spoken,” with an emoji of the animal, as Jennings was referred to as the GOAT. “I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I’m owed $200, and you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together,” Jennings said.

Fans happened to be quite happy that the viral video got addressed as comments came on in. “Been my favorite Jeopardy response for years, Ken needs to be avenged,” a person wrote. Another person suggested “Justice for ken jennings” for his incorrect answer nearly 20 years ago. In other Ken Jennings-related items, some fans wonder if he could even compete with today’s newer champions on the gamed game show. So, some of these fans headed over to Reddit and left comments about this, The Sun reports.