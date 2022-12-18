‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Jokes About How He’d Get Suspended From Twitter

Please excuse Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings if he’s a little preoccupied over possibly getting suspended from Twitter right now. There’s a lot of scuttlebutt around the issue being raised by Twitter owner Elon Musk. Right now, though, Jennings is expressing his concerns on the social media platform itself. Why is Jennings afraid about a possible suspension? He answers the question in his very own tweet.

I’m afraid I’m going to get suspended from Twitter for revealing the exact location of a Daily Double in real time. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 16, 2022

We will have to wait and see if these fears Jennings has will come to fruition. In the meantime, he’s been finishing up his time, for now, as the host on Jeopardy! As you know, Jennings shares permanent host duties with Mayim Bialik. He’s been working hard during the first half of the show’s season. Besides hosting the daily show, Jennings also oversaw the fabled Tournament of Champions. That’s something he knows about pretty well as a champion through and through. Well, Ken will pretty soon make room for Bialik to come on in for the daily shows. She’s been keeping herself busy, too, by hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! over on ABC. Heck, we even had a crossover of sorts as Jennings appeared on Bialik’s FOX sitcom Call Me Kat.

Ken Jennings Got A Little Emotional At Season 39 Premiere of ‘Jeopardy!’

When the game show made its Season 39 premiere, it led Jennings to get a little emotional. The reason he did this is that the studio audience was back and cheering on the contestants. Hey, they even had a warm welcome for Jennings as well. “That first game of this season, I walked out and people just went bonkers and I just started to cry,” Jennings told Good Morning America. “This game means so much to people. And there was just this visceral wave of love and energy. I’ll be thinking about that for the rest of my life.” We imagine that those people in the audience will be thinking about that moment for the rest of their lives, too.

Meanwhile, there is some thought that possibly Alex Trebek wanted Jennings to be the sole host. There were little signs along the way. Additionally, Jennings was gifted a pair of Trebek’s cuff links too. But what about becoming the sole host on Jeopardy!?

“I don’t want to put words in anybody’s mouth,” Ken Jennings said in an interview. “But over the years, I did get the sense that it was an idea that wouldn’t have annoyed Alex. He asked me to read his audiobook when his voice wasn’t up to doing every chapter towards the end. I felt like that was a very nice gesture of successorship that he didn’t have to make.”