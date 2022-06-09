‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Trolls Fellow Legend Buzzy Cohen Over Shaving His Head

“Jeopardy!” star Ken Jennings isn’t afraid to troll his fellow game show legends online, including Tournament of Champions winner and former host Buzzy Cohen.

Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen both have big personalities that play off each other well. Especially in the Twitter-sphere. Earlier this week, Cohen posted a poll for his followers that could have hilarious but disastrous consequences.

“Should I shave my head?” Cohen asked. He presented four potential options: “Yes, No, Big Yes, and Big No.”

When Ken Jennings saw the tweet, he immediately knew which option he was in favor of. And so he reposted Cohen’s poll to inspire all his followers to vote the same.

“‘Big No’ is way ahead right now, but if we successfully brigade this poll, Buzzy Cohen legally has to shave his head. Fly monkeys!” Jennings wrote earlier. If you look at the final results of the poll, it looks like his efforts paid off. “Big Yes” now leads with 41.7%.

But later in the evening, Cohen commented with a stipulation that he should’ve clarified earlier. “Like the LA mayoral race, failure for any candidate to secure more than 50% of the vote means an automatic runoff,” Cohen said. Meaning, he can do the poll again with only two answers: Big Yes and Big No.

But if we know Ken Jennings, then he’ll call his “monkeys” to him once again to influence the results. Cohen knows this too, having commented on Jennings’ post earlier, “what hath ken wrought?”

Should I shave my head? — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) June 8, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Offers Hilarious ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Take

Ken Jennings doesn’t just like to troll “Jeopardy!” stars like Buzzy Cohen. He also takes shots at famous movies, actors, situations, or whatever else strikes his fancy.

This week, the new Tom Cruise film “Top Gun: Maverick” fell under Jennings’ scrutiny. But not for the reasons you might think, Rather than discuss the actors’ performances or incredible action scenes, Jennings focused on a different part of his movie experience.

“If you see Top Gun at AMC, Nicole Kidman and then Tom Cruise individually welcome you to the theater in turn. Real ‘child of divorce’ vibes,” Jennings wrote in his initial post. He followed it up with a tweet that read, “NICOLE: Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. TOM: Real pilots, real F-18s. ME: Can we order pizza? Mom lets us order pizza.”

Jennings’ joke references the fact that Kidman, who used to be married to Cruise, now does promotional messages for AMC Theaters. So anytime you watch a movie there, you see her one-minute spiel. But with “Top Gun: Maverick” out, now Tom cruise is presenting a special message about the film too, right after Kidman’s message. Hence the “child of divorce” vibes, since in this case, the two are actually divorced.