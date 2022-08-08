Kevin Bacon Announces Death of His Dog, Lilly

Kevin Bacon’s dog died. The actor paid tribute to his four-legged friend in a post on Instagram. He shared a lot of photos from the puppy years all the way through the final days. Check it out below.

“Goodbye sweet Lilly. We miss you already,” he captioned the post. The photos also feature his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. Several other celebrities offered their condolences.

“Oh I’m so sorry!” replied Rita Wilson.

“So sorry,” said Chelsea Handler.

Kevin Bacon never moved to Hollywood. He’s been in so many films there is an entire game built around it. But he never made his way out west because he never “felt like Hollywood.”

“It was terrifying,” he said. “I think I was conflicted about it. Press, photo sessions, signing autographs.”

He’s mostly a New York guy, but he also has a home in Massachusetts.

Next up for Kevin Bacon is a stint on television. He’ll host “Lucky 13,” which is a new quiz show. It comes from Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, who developed “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” So it’s sure to be a hit. It’s an hour-long quiz show, similar to the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” format.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 24 years since we launched ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'” Woolfe said. “It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again.”

The producer isn’t saying it’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” but he’s kind of saying it’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

“Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there’s an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to ‘Lucky 13,'” he said.

Kevin Bacon’s ‘Lucky 13’ Coming Soon

Woolfe is excited about the new show. He said that it “will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats.”

Woolfe believes that it’ll be a hit beyond the United States, and he’s eager to launch it to the rest of the world. He did the same thing with “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

And Kevin Bacon is excited, too.

“I played the game and I was hooked,” Bacon said. “It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know. It’s addictive fun!”

Everything that Rosencrantz touches turns to gold. She was also part of American Idol, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, America’s Got Talent, Hell’s Kitchen and Love Island. So this one is sure to be a smash. Maybe Kevin Bacon is the next great American game show host. This team certainly has an eye for it.