Kevin Bacon & His Wife Kyra Sedgwick Attempt Viral ‘Footloose’ Dance: VIDEO

“Hey, hey, what’s this I see. I thought this was a daaaaannce.” Surely, Kevin Bacon screamed this to his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, to get her in the mood for a Footloose viral moment.

After all, movie fans this summer are celebrating 1980s nostalgia with Top Gun: Maverick. So why can’t we all put on our Kevin Bacon dancing shoes and party like we’re stuck in a small town in Oklahoma, circa 1984.

Bacon posted their Footloose attempts to his Instagram page. He captioned the video: “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choregraph. But figured we’d give it a spin.”

The video doesn’t have that same frenetic energy. But Bacon is a few days from his 64th birthday. So throw some sparkling silver confetti, take a look at the video and join us on the other side for some more Footloose info.

Did you know that Bacon and Sedgwick weren’t trying to replicate Footloose, so much as join a viral dance trend on TikTok. You can find a whole bunch of folks trying the “Footloose Drop” here. (We’re going to take a pass on the dance). Considering that Bacon is nearing 64 and Sedgwick is 56, they did a pretty good job.

Bacon’s followers were like dance judges. One wrote: “I watched this a few times. Not sure why I got such a kick out of it…. It might be the facial expressions. Well done! 10/10!” Another replied: “Thick padding … everywhere … would be required for hubby and me even try this.”

Sosie Bacon, the couple’s daughter, loved the video. She posted “I GET ITTTT!”

Still another fan replied: “Love you both so much!! Footloose is my favorite and Phenomenon. And you’re the cutest couple ever!!!”

Speaking of cutest couple, Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988, four years after the release of Footloose.

So, did all this Footloose talk get you into a vintage kind of mood? Bacon’s first film role was in Animal House playing the definitely not cool Chip Diller, a member of ROTC and a Neidermeyer protegee. All didn’t end well for him. Bacon made his Broadway debut in 1982 alongside Val Kilmer and Sean Penn. Kilmer is having a moment this summer as Iceman on Top Gun: Maverick.

His next project, Diner, set him up for a starring role in Footloose. He played Ren McCormack, the fish-out-of-water teenager trying to adapt to small-town Oklahoma. The town was so conservative that there was no dancing. You couldn’t even listen to rock music.

By movie’s end, the high schoolers threw their own prom on the outskirts of town. Bacon’s love interest was Lori Singer’s Ariel. His best friend was Chris Penn’s Willard. And Sarah Jessica Parker, long before Sex in the City, partnered with Penn.

Now, for the real viral Footloose dance. Let’s throw it back to 1984 and enjoy the spectacular original.