Kevin Bacon Mourns Death of ‘Tremors’ Costar Fred Ward

Actor Kevin Bacon is paying tribute to his Tremors costar Fred Ward from the 1990 film as word spread on Friday about the actor dying. Ward and Bacon played handymen who save a Nevada desert community. This town is dealing with giant underground snakes. But these two come to the rescue in the Ron Underwood film.

So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred. pic.twitter.com/WLOB0iVwkd — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 13, 2022

Remembering Their Battle With Underground Worms Part Of Kevin Bacon Tribute to Fred Ward

“So sad to hear about Fred Ward,” Bacon writes. “When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred.” Fred Ward was 79 years old at the time of his death.

While Tremors just posted $16 million at the box office, the movie did have fans from cable TV and home video. A review from The Washington Post states: “As the handymen, Bacon and Ward make a good team. Ward, who didn’t quite cut it as superhero Remo Williams, has the rugged looks and good humor of a friendly desperado, while Bacon continues to move beyond his glamour-boy roots and prove himself as an actor.”

Ron Hofmann tells Variety that Ward died on May 8, though he did not state a cause of death. The family wished to keep the cause and place of death private. According to NPR, Hofmann said the following in an email.

“The unique thing about Fred Ward is that you never knew where he was going to pop up, so unpredictable were his career choices,” Hofmann said. “He could play such diverse characters as Remo Williams, a cop trained by Chiun, Master of Sinanju (Joel Grey) to become an unstoppable assassin in Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.

“Or Earl Bass, who, alongside Kevin Bacon, battle giant, worm-like monsters hungry for human flesh in ‘cult’ horror/comedy film, Tremors (1990). Or a detective in the indie film Two Small Bodies (1993) directed by underground filmmaker Beth B.”

Actor’s Most Recent Work Was As Part Of HBO Series ‘True Detective’

Recent work saw Ward play Eddie Velcoro. He’s a retired cop and father of Detective Ray Velcoro, played by Colin Farrell, on HBO’s True Detective. One of his most famous movie appearances was as astronaut Gus Grissom in the 1983 space movie The Right Stuff. Grissom was one of three astronauts killed on the launch pad for NASA in an accident.

Other film work had him play a terrorist who wanted to blow up the Academy Awards. That role comes in the 1994 film Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.