Kevin Bacon Posts Pic of Wife Kyra Sedgwick After Injuring Herself Attempting ‘Footloose’ Dance Trend

Following their recent attempt at TikTok’s “Footloose” dance trend, Kevin Bacon shares a snapshot of the injury that his wife Kyra Sedgwick ended up with.

“The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance,” Kevin Bacon declared in the post, which shows a snapshot of Sedgwick with an ice pack on her left wrist. He also used the hashtag “Footloose.”

As previously reported, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick made their attempt at the “Footloose” dance trend and posted it on Bacon’s TikTok account. “Hey, hey, what’s this I see. I thought this was a daaaannnnce!” Bacon declared to get Sedgwick psyched up. Bacon also captioned the video, “I don’t remember this being part of the original ‘Footloose’ choreography. But figured we’d give it a spin.”

Despite the injury, fans praised Bacon and Sedgwick for their “Footloose” attempt. “Poor Kyra, but hey at least it looked great while you were performing it,” one Instagram user wrote. Another social media user added, “You did a top-notch job! Time to celebrate with pancakes.”

FOX News reports that during a 2017 interview, Kevin Bacon spoke about how his fans still recognize him as the teenager in the 1984 film. “If we actually go out dancing, the DJ always puts on ‘Footloose,’ he stated. “And people form a circle around me, clapping in unison, expecting me to perform tricks like a trained seal. So I tend to avoid it.”

Bacon also said that he and Sedgwick love to dance. “And if we have our own party behind closed doors, we will dance all night.”

Along with discussing “Footloose,” Bacon discussed his lasting marriage with Sedgwick. “That’s a question I refuse to answer anymore,” Bacon said about the marriage question. “But there are a few things you don’t want to do if you want a long marriage. One is to leave the toilet seat up, and another is to say, ‘I told you so.’”

Bacon and Sedgwick reportedly met on the set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson’s play “Lemon Sky.” The couple was married in 1988 and have two children.

In April 2021, Bacon spoke about how the COVID-19 quarantine was a test of his marriage. “My wife and I realized that we’ve been married for a really long time, and quarantine really was an amazing, kind of, test for our marriage because I mean, we were really isolated,” he told PEOPLE. “I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other.”