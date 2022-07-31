Kevin Bacon Reveals Why He Took Iconic ‘Tremors’ Role, And How He Really Felt About It

Veteran actor Kevin Bacon is reflecting on nearly six decades in film, including his sci-fi horror classic, Tremors. When Tremors debuted in 1990, it was a box office failure. However, it became a cult classic due to home video and cable. Many fans have pointed out that Jordan Peele’s latest box office hit, Nope, is heavily influenced by Tremors. There are also six movie sequels to the film, the last one dropping as recently as 2020. There was even a short-lived tv show in 2003. Bacon didn’t return for any of the follow-ups.

Kevin Bacon wasn’t thrilled about starring in the original film. “I had begrudgingly done it,” he recently told EW. “I was broke, I had a kid on the way, and my mom had gotten sick, and I felt like I didn’t have a choice — I was like, ‘Jesus, this is a movie about underground monsters, how far I’ve fallen.'”

However, once production started, Bacon describes it as a “magical time. Not only did he work with veteran actor Fred Ward, but he became a father for the first time. It was also his first time having a unique set of co-stars… puppeteers. “The super cool thing about Tremors is that Tremors is all practical effects,” Bacon said. “It was all guys in puppets or people with things on their hands, and wires being pulled. It was ingenious. Acting with a puppet requires some acting, but we’re professional pretenders.”

Kevin Bacon paid tribute to his Tremors co-star recently

Back in May, Kevin Bacon’s Tremors co-star Fred Ward passed away. He was 79. Bacon took to Twitter to pay an emotional tribute to his fellow actor and friend.

“So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” Kevin Bacon wrote. “I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred,” he concluded.

Despite the cult film not doing well at the box office, it’s clear Bacon has a spot soft for it. In 2021, Kevin Bacon said Tremors was the only film he’d done in his career that piqued his interest in doing a sequel. Bacon said he was contacted to be in the planned direct-to-video sequels, but he had no interest without a theatrical release.

“We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea,” Bacon told The Hollywood Reporter. “Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature, and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?’” The pilot was shot and shopped around. Inexplicably, no networks or streaming services picked it up. Here’s hoping Bacon gets his wish of a Tremors follow-up on his terms eventually.