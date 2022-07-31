Kevin Bacon Speaks Out About Why He Never Moved to Hollywood

Footloose star Kevin Bacon may be one of the most recognizable stars of all time, however, the longtime actor says he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick just never felt like the kind of people who would settle into a place like Hollywood. Even as their stars continued to rise in the film and TV business.

In a recent interview with Today, Kevin Bacon speaks to Willie Geist about his career, the journey he has been on all these years, and why he never made the move to Hollywood. During this discussion, Bacon notes that he just doesn’t really “feel like Hollywood,” adding that he has conflicting feelings toward the fame he found in the industry over the last several decades.

“It was terrifying,” Kevin Bacon relates in the interview.

“I think I was conflicted about it, the star adds.

“Press, photo sessions, signing autographs,” Bacon adds. But, he says, he also loved this fame on another level.

“It was an acknowledgment that whatever I was doing was getting seen,” Bacon explains of his rise to fame.

During his discussion with Today, Bacon was asked what it was like to become a big star so quickly. Bacon notes, however, that it didn’t feel like a quick rise at the time.

“I can tell ya that it didn’t feel quick,” Bacon relates. Bacon adds that there were multiple steps he took to get there. And, although these steps did become iconic, it wasn’t until the 1984 smash-hit Footloose that he actually felt he had hit the movie-star level.

Footloose may have become a cultural icon way back in 1984, but it will forever remain a classic. Even the popular social media app TikTok has brought us a challenge related to the film with the Footloose dance challenge! Thankfully, the film’s star was there to catch the aftermath of his and his wife Kyra Sedgwick’s attempt to recreate the iconic moves.

“The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance,” Kevin Bacon declares in a recent Instagram post.

Bacon adds a snapshot of Sedgwick looking sad as she rests with an ice pack on her left wrist. Kevin bacon ends the message with the hashtag Footloose.

In a viral TikTok video, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick made their own attempt at the Footloose dance trend.

“Hey, hey, what’s this I see,” Bacon says in the video, getting Sedwick ready for the awesome moves.

“I thought this was a daaaannnnce!” he quips, quoting one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

“I don’t remember this being part of the original ‘Footloose’ choreography,” he adds in the caption. “But figured we’d give it a spin.”