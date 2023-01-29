Kevin Bacon Wants To Do Sequel To ‘Tremors,’ But He’s ‘Waiting for the Call’

Kevin Bacon is all in for doing a sequel to his 1990 movie Tremors but the call has not been made as of yet. He loves this movie and would be on board in a red-hot minute to do another one. Bacon admitted in a 2021 profile in Esquire that he wanted to star in a sequel.

On Friday, Bacon offered up his love for Tremors once again. A fan asked him about making a follow-up to the cult classic. A Twitter user wrote that the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer “makes me REALLY want to see a new Tremors movie that isn’t direct to DVD.” Bacon spoke up to the fans.

‘Tremors’ Cast Included Kevin Bacon, Reba McEntire

“I’m just waiting for the call…,” Kevin Bacon wrote. He added a worm emoji at the end of his tweet. Bacon’s comment comes nearly 33 years after the Ron Underwood-directed movie first won over fans with a stacked cast. It featured Bacon, the late Fred Ward, and Reba McEntire, among many others. The movie was set in Perfection, Nevada, where residents tried to defend themselves against underground worm-like creatures, PEOPLE reports.

Tremors happened to have spawned several direct-to-video sequels minus most of the main cast, including Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, and 2020’s Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Actor Said Universal Approached Him About Making More Movies Years Ago

Kevin Bacon, though, has been vocal about the future of the franchise and told Esquire in 2021 that Universal approached him about making more of the films years ago. But they would have been direct-to-video. While he passed at the time, Bacon hoped to rekindle his relationship with the franchise around 2015.

“We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea,” Bacon told Esquire. “Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?'”

Well, the show landed at SyFy but never made it to air. Despite the setbacks surrounding the franchise, Bacon, who is married to actress Kyra Sedgwick, is still on board with finding ways to fight off massive worms. “I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon said in 2021. “Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We’ll keep going.” Bacon has appeared in other movies like Footloose and National Lampoon’s Animal House.