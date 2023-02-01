Kevin O’Neal, ‘No Time for Sergeants’ Actor, Dead at 77

Actor Kevin O’Neal, known for his work on the television series No time for Sergeants—among other projects—died Saturday, January 28 at 77 years old. Family members state O’Neal passed peacefully.

According to People, Kevin O’Neal was the younger brother of Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal. The actor, who was most active in film and television throughout the 1960s and ’70s, passed away in his sleep, according to his nephew Patrick.

Following his uncle’s death, Patrick O’Neal shared a heartfelt Instagram post. See some of the photos below.

In his heartfelt tribute, which features photos of brothers Kevin and Ryan O’Neal together, Patrick wrote, “My uncle passed in his sleep and didn’t suffer for which we are thankful.”

Reflecting on his own vision of his uncle, O’Neal’s nephew continued, “Kevin has a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever … When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and personality is an old O’Neal trademark.”

More lighthearted, he concluded, “Heaven better be ready for him!”

Kevin and Ryan O’Neal fans flocked to the comments where they shared their sympathies with Patrick.

“My condolences to your family,” one commenter wrote. “May the angels lead him into Paradise.”

“Sympathies,” a second person added. “He sounds like an incredible man.”

Aside from his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Kevin O’Neal is survived by several noteworthy family members, including his brother Ryan. Other living successors include his son Garrett, his other nephew Griffin, and his niece Tatum O’Neal. Tatum O’Neal follows in both Kevin and Ryan O’Neal’s footsteps as she’s become an Oscar-winning actress.

Kevin O’Neal’s Acting Credits:

As stated, Kevin O’Neal was most active during the ’60s and ’70s, and his earliest acting credit can be dated to 1961 when he made his first appearance on the small screen.

Per the news outlet, O’Neal made appearances in a number of shows and series that very year. Some of his features include in The Deputy, The Danny Thomas Show, and The Donna Reed Show. A few years later, in 1964, he became most widely known for his role as Private Ben Whitledge in No Time for Sergeants. Kevin O’Neal held a prominent role as his character was the best friend of the show’s leading character, Airmain Will Stockdale. Stockdale was played by Sammy Jackson.

The late actor also has a number of film credits throughout his career.

In 1969, the TV star appeared in The Trouble with Girls. In 1975, he adopted a rather different role, appearing in the musical At Long Last Love.