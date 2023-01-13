Kid Rock Asks For Prayers Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Sudden Death

On Friday (January 13th), Kid Rock took to his Instagram to ask for prayers less than 24 hours after Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away.

“There is not enough love to share for Lisa Marie,” Kid Rock declared about Presley. “Please pray for her, her children, and family. Only god knows why.”

Hours after she was discovered unresponsive in her home on Thursday (January 12th), Lisa Marie Presley shockingly passed away. She was 54 years old at the time of her passing. It has been reported that she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was then placed in an induced coma and received support from a Los Angeles area hospital’s intensive care unit. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her daughter Riley Keough were at her bedside at the time.

Priscilla also took to Instagram to confirm that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Unfortunately on Thursday evening, Priscilla then revealed that Lisa Marie Presley passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla shared. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley Called ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler ‘An Authentic, True Sweetheart’ Days Before Her Death

Days before her sudden passing, Lisa Marie Presley spoke about Austin Butler’s portrayal of her father in the 2022 biopic Elvis at the Golden Globe Awards. “He’s such a sweetheart,” Presley stated at the time. “An authentic, true sweetheart. And just as good off-screen as he is on screen.”

When asked if Butler was successful in his performance as her father, Lisa Marie Presley said, “Even the throat, he’d make these noises sometimes and he got all of it. He absolutely nailed it.”

During the Golden Globe Awards, Butler ended up taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in Elvis. He took the stage to thank the Presley family in his acceptance speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” said Butler. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

A source at the event said Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla looked very happy when Butler received the award and had a good time together. “They were having a sweet mom and daughter night out. They seemed happy as if they were having a nice evening.”