Kid Rock vs. Joy Behar: Social Media Is Absolutely Heated Over Their Ongoing Feud

Kid Rock’s dramatic feud with TV personality Joy Behar started years ago. However, that hasn’t stopped online users from recently sounding off on the heated debate. As it turns out, the rock artist had some contentious things to say about Oprah Winfrey and “The View” cohost years ago— and now he’s doubling down on his previous statements.

The “All Summer Long” singer recently told Fox News host Tucker Carlson during an interview for “Life of a Rockstar: Kid Rock” that he has no regrets about the 2019 incident that saw him go off on the two TV personalities while at his Nashville honky-tonk.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts. I own what I said,” Kid Rock said during an episode of Tucker Carson Originals on Fox Nation. “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f—in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah…” the rocker explained in the news episode titled “Life of a Rockstar.”

Now, online users are giving their thoughts on the incident, and much like Rock, they’re holding nothing back. On Wednesday, Joy Behar was trending on Twitter. And, as we all know, Twitter users are not shy about giving their brutally honest opinion.

“@KidRock Any chance you can bring Joy Behar’s blood to a boil today? A country full of patriots would support [this]. Thanks in advance,” one angry user wrote online.

Someone else shared a similar sentiment. They wrote, “Joy Behar is a toxic, Leftist agenda sounding board spreading division and hate along with all her other co-hosts. Kinda agree with Kid Rock on this one.”

Twitter users hold nothing back on Kid Rock-Joy Behar feud

Another Kid Rock fan also vehemently fumed, “To think she believes she deserves an apology.. she NEVER apologizes for ANYTHING she says.. I stand with Kid Rock.. F*** Joy Behar.”

In 2019, TMZ dropped footage of the “We The People” singer shouting “f— Oprah Winfrey and f— Joy Behar.” In addition, he also verbally attacked Kathie Lee Gifford. However, he walked back his statement about Gifford, saying it was unintentional. Instead, it was meant to be directed at comedian Kathy Griffin.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head. But I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f— Kathie Lee Gifford.'” he said at the time. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years. Now I feel a little bad.”