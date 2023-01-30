Kiefer Sutherland Mourns Death of ’24’ Costar Annie Wersching: ‘World Lost a Light Today’

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is paying tribute to his 24 co-star Annie Wersching, who died yesterday at age 45. Sutherland took to Twitter to honor Wersching, who starred in seasons 7 and 8 of the iconic show. She played Renee Walker opposite Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

“The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.”

On Sunday morning, the world found out that Wersching had passed away at 45. This news came as a shock to many who were unaware of her cancer diagnosis. Countless tributes and fond memories flowed in from those fortunate enough to have worked with her on the numerous shows she graced.

Paying tribute to her former co-star, Jeri Ryan – “Seven of Nine” from Star Trek – lauded Wersching for her portrayal of the Borg Queen in season two of Star Trek: Picard. She posted a picture of herself with Wersching in full costume behind the scenes. “What a beautiful, bright light we lost today,” she wrote. “I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching. My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

A GoFundMe Campaign has been organized for Annie Wersching’s young family

In the Amazon series Bosch, Wersching starred opposite Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch as Julia Brasher. Welliver also took to Twitter to mourn the loss. “There are no words,” he wrote. “Love you, Annie.”

Wersching, hailing from St. Louis, Missouri earned her first on-screen credit in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise which premiered in 2002. From then on, Wersching enjoyed a range of roles in several TV series such as Frasier and Charmed, before ultimately landing recurring parts as Amelia Joffe in the soap opera General Hospital and Renee Walker in the acclaimed show 24.

After her initial breakthrough, Wersching went on to find further success with recurring roles in popular shows such as Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, and Extant. She also made appearances in other series like the Marvel-adapted Runaways and the crime drama The Rookie.

Even after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, Wersching persisted and continued to act throughout the subsequent two years.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help support Wersching’s young family. Wersching’s GoFundMe speaks to her deep-seated love for her family. “Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything. It’s so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work. So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9), and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom, without sweet Annie.”