Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dead at 71

Sad news from the world of TV as Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71 years old. True and Lillie Parker, who are Alley’s children, did announce the actress died after a short battle with cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said in a statement, PEOPLE reports.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the children continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Kirstie Alley Friend John Travolta, Children Remember Actress

True and Lillie Parker remembered their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.” The children took time out to thank the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Their statement wraps up with True and Lillie thanking Alley’s fans, sharing, “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Alley’s friend John Travolta paid tribute to the actress on social media following the news of her death. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he shared alongside a snap of the late star. “I know we will see each other again.”

Alley first gained prominence back in 1987 when she portrayed Rebecca Howe on NBC’s hit sitcom Cheers. Alley earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. Then, she would go on to get her second Emmy victory for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David’s Mother in 1994.

The actress had other TV roles on shows like Veronica’s Closet, Fat Actress, Kirstie, and Scream Queens. Back in 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality TV series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life. Alley also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer. But the actress also had some turns on the movie screen in films like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Summer School (1987), Look Who’s Talking (1989), It Takes Two (1995), and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).