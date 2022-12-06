Kirstie Alley Dies at 71, Fans Mourn the ‘Cheers’ Star

Kirstie Alley has passed at age 71, and there’s been an outpouring from fans of the film and tv star, gone too soon. “RIP @kirstiealley you will be missed,” one mourner Tweeted. “We lost a great one!! Someone in Hollyweird who was not afraid to stand up against the hate and woke crowd !! RIP KIRSTIE ALLEY!,” one fan wrote.

Another Cheers lover couldn’t help but note his preference for her character over another popular one. “Kirstie Alley was always funny on Cheers. IMO better than Diane. RIP.” One fan noted how much they related to Alley’s candidly open struggles with weight issues. “I am sad to hear of the passing of Kirstie Alley. She was a great actress and an inspiration for those who’ve struggled with weight,” they wrote.

RIP Kirstie Alley. May you rest with the angels in heaven. pic.twitter.com/m7OUIYB7s7 — Abadabadooby🇺🇸 (@abadaba72) December 6, 2022

Alley’s kids, True and Lillie Parker enforced the news of their mother’s death due to a short battle with cancer. Alley passed away on Monday, as confirmed by True and Lillie in a post on Instagram. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they added. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The siblings wrote about Alley’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Along with expressing their gratitude to the medical team at Moffitt Cancer Center, the family also thanked the cancer center’s support staff. The post ended with a message of thanks to Kirstie Alley’s fans. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Following the news of Alley’s passing, John Travolta took to social media to share his condolences and memories of her. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote. “I love you Kirstie.” Travolta posted a picture of Alley from decades ago. “I know we will see each other again.”

Alley won acclaim in 1987 when she played Rebecca Howe on NBC’s Cheers. She nabbed a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. She received her second Emmy win later, 1994, for playing Sally Goodson in David’s Mother. In film, she appeared in the iconic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and the Look Who’s Talking franchise alongside John Travolta.