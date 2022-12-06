Kirstie Alley Dies at 71, Tim Allen Offers Condolences After ‘Cheers’ Star’s Passing

Tim Allen is joining the litany of celebrities and fans who are sharing their condolences after actress Kirstie Alley died. Alley’s children revealed that the Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress died on Monday at 71 years old. She had a brief battle with cancer. Allen offered up a brief-yet-touching tribute to Alley on Twitter on Monday night.

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lillie Parker, Alley’s children, said in a statement, PEOPLE reports. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the children continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

John Travolta, Travis Tritt Also Offer Their Remembrances Of Kirstie Alley

True and Lillie Parker also would remember their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.” They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

John Travolta, a close friend and a co-star in Look Who’s Talking, paid tribute to the actress on social media. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” Travolta wrote while also sharing a photo of Kirstie Alley. “I know we will see each other again.”

Travis Tritt also offered up his condolences to the memory of Kirstie Alley. “Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley,” he wrote on Monday evening on Twitter. Tritt and Alley were known to share their own remembrances and comments with one another on social media. They both held similar beliefs about some things in society. Besides the celebrities offering their tender words, fans also headed out to social media and share their thoughts.

“RIP @kirstiealley you will be missed,” one mourner Tweeted. “We lost a great one!! Someone in Hollyweird who was not afraid to stand up against the hate and woke crowd !! RIP KIRSTIE ALLEY!,” another fan wrote. This fan was expressing gratitude for how much Alley talked about her weight issues rather openly. “I am sad to hear of the passing of Kirstie Alley. She was a great actress and an inspiration for those who’ve struggled with weight,” the fan wrote.