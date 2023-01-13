Kirstie Alley’s Daughter Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mom on 72nd Birthday

A little over a month after Kirstie Alley passed away, the late actress’ daughter Lillie posted a heartfelt tribute on what would have been her 72nd birthday.

In her latest Instagram post, Lillie shared some pics of her mother Kirstie Alley. “Happy birthday mama,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Wish you were here.”

As previously reported, Kirstie Alley passed away in early December after a short battle with colon cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, Lillie and her sibling True revealed the unfortunate news.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” Kirstie Alley’s children confirmed. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Kirstie Alley’s children also stated, “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Lillie and True are Kirstie Alley’s children with ex-husband Parker Stevenson. The couple was married from 1983 to 1997. During that time, Alley and Stevenson adopted their son and daughter. True was adopted following a miscarriage in October 1992. The former couple then adopted Lillie in 1995.

Kirstie Alley Once Said Her Best Quality Is That She’s a Good Mother

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2006, Kirstie Alley opened up about her personal life. This included raising her two children.

“My best quality is that I’m a good mother,” Kirstie Alley told the media outlet at the time. She also opened up about the struggles she endured, physically and emotionally, following her miscarriage. “When the baby was gone, I just didn’t really get over it,” she wrote in her 2005 book. “Neither did my body. I so throughly convinced my body that it was still pregnant after nine months that I had milk coming from my breasts. I was still fat, I was still grieving, and I had just been told it was very possible I would never be able to have children.”

Kirstie Alley further explained that her children are very protective of her. She then said that her children are one of her inspirations for getting healthy. “My kids are always in the pool or the ocean or some lake beckoning me to come in,” she once wrote while working on becoming more confident in a swimsuit. She also told Oprah that her children supported her through her weight loss journey. “I said to my kids, ‘Can I do this? Will I embarrass you?’ They were laughing about it.”