Kirstie Alley’s Estate Lists Home That Once Belonged to Lisa Marie Presley

The longtime home of Kirstie Alley, purchased from Lisa Marie Presley, has been listed for sale for $6 million. That’s according to PEOPLE. The home is located in Clearwater, Florida. Alley, who died in December 2022 from cancer, bought the home from Presley for $1.5 million about 23 years ago, according to Variety‘s Dirt. Presley died on Jan. 12. This was after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 7,800-square-foot main house, listed by her estate, offers unobstructed views of Clearwater Harbor from pretty much every room. There’s also a guest house with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Kirstie Alley’s Former Home Includes Pool Facing Clearwater Harbor

The property also includes an infinity pool facing the harbor, a secluded courtyard equipped with a fireplace, and a six-car garage. A private, 60-foot dock allows for the storage of jet skis and boats.

Once people enter the modern residence through glass French doors, guests find an expansive open living area. They also will see a kitchen equipped with modern appliances and a walk-in pantry. That’s in addition to light fixtures shaped like monkeys that add a unique touch to the space, PEOPLE reports.

The primary bedroom in the house has direct access to a private terrace. The en suite bathroom includes double sinks and a deep soaking tub. Alley was an outspoken Scientologist and the Gulf Coast city is home to the Church of Scientology’s headquarters.

Lisa Marie Presley Had Graceland As Part Of Her Real Estate Holdings

Before her death, Lisa Marie Presley held onto another piece of impressive real estate: Elvis Presley‘s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn. That property, which is in a trust, will stay in the family and benefit Lisa Marie’s three daughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirmed to PEOPLE in January.

The former home of Elvis was passed down to Lisa Marie Presley after he died in 1977. It’s now open for a variety of tours and overnight stays.

A memorial service was held for Lisa Marie Presley recently. She reportedly had one major request for it. Joel Weinshanker, a close friend of hers, said that she did not want it to be a sad occasion. “She [wanted] it to be a celebration, and that’s what it’s going to be,” Weinshanker said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Navarone Garibaldi, Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother, expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love. While posting a selfie of himself blowing a kiss into a camera, he captioned the photo, “Thank you all so much for the support. Truly … grateful for all of you.”