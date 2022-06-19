Kurt Russell Gets Teary-Eyed After Seeing His Father’s Day Tribute From Daughter Kate Hudson

Iconic actor Kurt Russell may be one of Hollywood’s most influential people in Hollywood. He’s long-held the title of being among the most unforgettable leading men in the business. But, to actress Kate Hudson, Russell will always be “Pa.”

In a recent Father’s Day post for Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson pens a heartwarming tribute to the man who has raised her. It’s a tribute, E-News! notes, that brought the longtime leading man to tears.

Kate Hudson Shares An Adorable Throwback Pic Wishing Kurt Russell A Happy Father’s Day

On June 19, the How To Get Rid of A Guy In 10 Days actress posted an adorable throwback pic to her Instagram page, wishing Russell a Happy Father’s Day. The pic shows Hudson as a young child cuddling with Russell; who fans of the longtime actor know has been partnered with Hudson’s mom, actress Goldie Hawn for nearly 40 years.

“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted,” Kate Hudson writes in her sweet Father’s Day message.

“amazing father,” the actress adds.

“and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!” Hudson quips in her note to Russell.

“Lucky us!” she adds. “Love you Pa! Happy [Father’s] Day.”

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Clan Are DEFINITE Family Goals With Adorable Father’s Day Exchange

Now, Kate Hudson’s message to Kurt Russell is a moving one that makes us all go “awwww!” and, some of us may even tear up a little bit. However, few responses could be as perfect as the ones Hudson received from both her mother, Overboard actress, Goldie Hawn…and Russell himself.

While Kurt Russell doesn’t have his own Instagram account, Goldie Hawn was on top of making sure the longtime actor saw the moving Father’s Day message from Hudson. Soon after Kate Hudson posted the throwback pic, Hawn posted a comment to Hudson’s sweet message, telling her daughter that Russell was touched by her words. And, he even related his own message for Hawn to share in the comments.

“Honey,” the Death Becomes Her star writes on her daughter’s post.

“I showed this to daddy,” she says. “Here’s his message…”

“Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present,” the Tombstone star says in response to Hudson’s post.

“I’ve never seen it before,” Russell comments.

“Wow…it’s a killer,” he adds.

“Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes,” the movie star quips.

“Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart,” Russell tells the Almost Famous star. “I love you, Pa.”